Why Nollywood Producers Add Kissing Scenes In Movies — Daniel Etim-Effiong

Nollywood actor Daniel Etim-Effiong has explained why kissing scenes are commonly featured in Nigerian movies.

The Nollywood industry, which has recorded remarkable strides over the years, boasts a diverse range of genres including romance, drama, comedy, and thrillers, and has since evolved to meet the tastes of both local and global audiences.

However, in a guest appearance on Rubbin’ Minds on Channels Television, Etim-Effiong stated that producers include kissing scenes because they sell, driven by audience demand and market trends.

“The average Nollywood script says, ‘kiss passionately’ or ‘hug,’ and they (producers) do it on purpose because that’s what they’re selling, especially on certain platforms. That’s what the audience wants, it’s demand and supply.

“But I think a braver way is to explore other forms of intimacy and create new ways to express affection,” he said on the Sunday show.

Taking Romantic Roles

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The 37-year-old actor has not been far from controversy over his romantic roles. In January 2025, a promotional video for his upcoming film Summer Rain went viral after featuring a passionate kiss between him and co-star Bolaji Ogunmola.

The clip drew mixed reactions, with some critics calling it inappropriate due to his marital status.

READ ALSO: Ned Nwoko Breaks Silence Amid Marital Tension With Regina Daniels

While many defended him as a professional actor, others argued that the scene was unnecessary, especially in a promotional clip. In March 2025, his wife, Toyosi Etim-Effiong, addressed the issue, saying she was unbothered by her husband’s on-screen roles.

Responding to questions about handling public criticism, the actor said on the Rubbin’ Minds show that he remains focused on his purpose despite negative comments.

“The fact that I play a lot of romantic roles in the industry today means that I get to have kissing scenes sometimes. People feel it’s become one too many, but the question should go to the producers. Why are they expressing affection and intimacy only a certain way?

“There are several other ways you can show affection. There are downsides to everything, but when you’re a focused person, you don’t let naysayers get to you. You just focus on your business and do what you have to do,” he said.

The 2022 Africa International Film Festival Best Actor in a Drama, Movie or TV Series also spoke about his faith guiding his career choices, noting that he prays before taking on kissing roles.

“I get all my inspiration from God. I go on my knees and pray before I go to set and kiss.

“My family is my garden, then my work. It becomes a purpose to me, and that’s why I had the courage to quit engineering, a well-paying job, to go into storytelling. It felt like a calling. I have no problem acting and telling stories that inspire people; it’s a form of worship,” the actor said.

‘The Herd’

Etim-Effiong also discussed his directorial debut, The Herd, which tells the story of a man kidnapped on his way back from a wedding in Ekiti. His wife endures hardship and risk to bring him home alive.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daniel Etim Effiong (@etimeffiong)

The actor revealed on the show that the story resonated deeply with him.

“It struck a chord because my late mother once did everything to ensure my father, who was arrested by the military, came back alive. It felt like a story I was familiar with, so I developed it further,” he said.

The Herd, a crime thriller produced by Toritori Films and FilmOne Studios, was released in cinemas across Nigeria on October 17, 2025.