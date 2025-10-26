Tompolo Denies Issuing Ultimatum To FG Over Nnamdi Kanu

The Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, Government Ekpemupolo, popularly known as Tompolo, has denied reports circulating on social media alleging that he gave the Federal Government a 21-day ultimatum to release the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In a statement signed by his media consultant, Paul Bebenimibo, Tompolo described the publication as false and mischievous, insisting that he had no connection whatsoever with the issue of Nnamdi Kanu or any related matter.

“We wish to state unequivocally that High Chief Ekpemupolo did not author or sanction the said publication. It is the handiwork of detractors attempting to discredit him because of his firm stance against illegal crude oil activities in the Niger Delta region. These individuals have failed and will continue to fail, as Tompolo remains committed to eradicating oil theft and pipeline vandalism,” the statement reads in part.

Reaffirming his loyalty to the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Tompolo, through his spokesperson, expressed full support for the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda and reiterated his endorsement of the President for a second term.

The statement further urged the Federal Government and the general public to disregard the false report, emphasizing that it does not reflect Tompolo’s position or any of his official communications.