Governor Radda Swears In Three New High Court Judges

Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda swore in three new judges of the Katsina State High Court on Monday, urging them to uphold public trust with integrity and fairness.

The newly appointed judges are Barrister Maryam Umaru Abdullahi, Barrister Shamsuddeen Abdurrahman Ƴammama, and Barrister Abubakar Muhammad Dikko.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Government House, Katsina, was attended by dignitaries from the executive, legislative, and judicial arms of government, alongside members of the State Executive Council, traditional rulers, and family members of the appointees.

The profiles of the newly sworn-in judges reflect distinguished records of academic excellence and professional service in various areas of the legal system.

Justice Maryam Umaru Abdullahi, an accomplished legal professional, holds degrees from the University of Abuja and the United Kingdom. She has served as State Solicitor, Head of the Notary Public Unit at the Supreme Court, and Deputy Director at the National Judicial Institute.

READ ALSO: [FULL LIST] NJC Sends 10 Judges On Compulsory Retirement, Recommends 21 For Appointment

Justice Shamsuddeen Abdurrahman Ƴammama brings youthful energy, scholarship, and diverse professional experience to the bench. A graduate of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, with two Master’s degrees, including one in Oil and Gas Law from the United Kingdom, he has served in academia, the National Judicial Institute, and the National Assembly.

Justice Abubakar Muhammad Dikko is a seasoned legal practitioner with over two decades of service at the Supreme Court of Nigeria, where he rose to the position of Head of Litigation. A graduate of the University of Abuja with a Master’s degree in Law, he also served as Research Assistant to a former Chief Justice of Nigeria.

Governor Radda described the swearing-in as “a remarkable milestone in the state’s judicial history,” adding that the appointment of the new judges would strengthen the judiciary and enhance effective justice delivery across Katsina State.

He congratulated the new judges and commended the State Judicial Service Commission for conducting a thorough and merit-based selection process that produced credible and qualified appointees.

“Today, we are swearing in three new Judges of the Katsina State High Court. This is a significant step forward for our judiciary because it increases our capacity and strengthens the administration of justice in our state,” the Governor said.

He prayed that Almighty Allah would grant the new judges divine guidance, wisdom, and fairness in discharging their duties, reminding them that their oath of office should remain a moral compass throughout their judicial careers.

“First of all, I congratulate you and wish you God’s guidance in performing your responsibilities. This oath of office and act of allegiance are enough for all of us in the Executive, Legislature, and Judiciary to reflect deeply on the responsibilities we bear,” he said.

Governor Radda further advised the judges to regularly reflect on their oaths, stressing that their positions are sacred trusts before God and the people of Katsina State.

“After some time, maybe a month, I advise that we all go back and read this oath again. It will remind us that whatever we do, God is watching and aware of all our actions,” he stated, reaffirming the vital role of the judiciary as the last hope of the common man, especially for the poor and voiceless in society.

“Everyone looks up to you for justice, both those who have a voice and those who do not. Especially those who do not. I believe your position will guide you to the right path if you perform your duties with diligence and sincerity,” he said.

The Governor assured that his administration would continue to support the judiciary and the legislature to ensure harmony and effective collaboration among the three arms of government.

“We will continue to give full support to the judiciary and the legislature so that we can maintain harmony among the three arms of government. There is nothing we can achieve as a state without a strong and effective judicial system. The judiciary remains the backbone of peace, order, and justice in our society,” he said.

Governor Radda also emphasised the importance of timely justice delivery, warning that delays in judgement could weaken public trust in the judicial system.

“As they say, time waits for no one. It is important that we dispense justice promptly and fairly so that we can build the kind of society we all aspire to, one anchored on justice, peace, and unity,” he said.