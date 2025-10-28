Anambra Poll: INEC Extends Collection Of PVC To November 2

The Independent National Electoral Commission has extended the ongoing collection of the Permanent Voter Card in Anambra to November 2 to enable eligible voters to collect their cards.

INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

“The INEC has approved the extension of the ongoing collection of PVC in Anambra from October 29 to November 2.

“The decision was reached at a meeting of the commission held on October 27, following several appeals from citizens and stakeholders requesting additional time to enable eligible voters to collect their cards,” she said.

According to Eta-Messi, registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs are encouraged to take advantage of this extended window to do so at the designated collection centres across the 326 registration areas (wards) in Anambra.

She said that the exercise covered persons who registered during the recent Continuous Voter Registration in the state.

