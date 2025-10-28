Anambra Poll: INEC Extends Collection Of PVC To November 2

The Independent National Electoral Commission has extended the ongoing collection of the Permanent Voter Card in Anambra to November 2 to enable eligible voters to collect their cards.
INEC’s Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Victoria Eta-Messi, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.
“The INEC has approved the extension of the ongoing collection of PVC in Anambra from October 29 to November 2.
“The decision was reached at a meeting of the commission held on October 27, following several appeals from citizens and stakeholders requesting additional time to enable eligible voters to collect their cards,” she said.
According to Eta-Messi, registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs are encouraged to take advantage of this extended window to do so at the designated collection centres across the 326 registration areas (wards) in Anambra.
She said that the exercise covered persons who registered during the recent Continuous Voter Registration in the state.
See the full statement below:
PRESS STATEMENT
EXTENSION OF PERMANENT VOTER CARD (PVC) COLLECTION IN ANAMBRA STATE
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has approved the extension of the ongoing collection of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) in Anambra State.
The decision was reached at a meeting of the Commission held on Monday, 27th October 2025, following several appeals from citizens and stakeholders requesting additional time to enable eligible voters to collect their cards.
The exercise, which was earlier scheduled to end on Sunday, 26th October 2025, has now been extended from Wednesday, 29th October to Sunday, 2nd November 2025. It covers persons who registered during the recent Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise in the State.
Registered voters who are yet to collect their PVCs are encouraged to take advantage of this extended window to do so at the designated collection centres across the 326 Registration Areas (Wards) in Anambra State.
The Commission once again reiterates that PVC collection is strictly in person, as no collection by proxy is allowed.
INEC appreciates the patience, enthusiasm, and cooperation of the good people of Anambra State and urges all eligible voters to use this opportunity to collect their PVCs and get ready to participate in the forthcoming Governorship Election.
Mrs. Victoria Eta-Messi
Director, Voter Education and Publicity
27th October, 2025