US Revokes Wole Soyinka’s Visa, Nobel Laureate Expresses Surprise

Nobel Laureate Wole Soyinka has announced the revocation of his visa to the United States of America.

Professor Soyinka made this known on Tuesday during a meeting with journalists at Kongi’s Harvest Gallery, Freedom Park, Lagos Island.

The Nobel Laureate said the US consulate informed him of the revocation in a letter dated October 23rd, 2025.

“It is necessary for me to hold this conference so that people in the United States who are expecting me for this event or that event do not waste their time. I have no visa; I am banned, obviously, from the United States. And if you want to see me, you know where to find me,” he said.

He expressed surprise and confusion over the decision, stating that he was unaware of any wrongdoing that could have led to the revocation.

He believes that the action is linked to his criticism of the US President Donald Trump and his policies.

Professor Soyinka had previously torn up his US green card in protest after President Trump’s 2016 election victory and had declined the US Consulate invitation for visa re-interview in September 2025 citing the date’s historical significance as the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.