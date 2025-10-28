×

Zelensky Urges Trump To Pressure Xi To Cut Support To Russia

Trump hit two major Russian oil companies with sanctions last week.

By Channels Television
Updated October 28, 2025
In this handout photograph taken on October 17, 2025 and released on October 18, 2025 by the Ukrainian presidential Press Service, US President Donald Trump (L) speaks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky (R) at the White House in Washington, DC. Donald Trump told Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on October 17, 2025 to make a deal with Russia, pouring cold water on Kyiv’s hopes for Tomahawk missiles as the US leader renews a push to settle the war. (Photo by Handout / UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL PRESS SERVICE / AFP)

 

Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky urged US President Donald Trump to pressure Chinese leader Xi Jinping to cut his support for Russia when the two leaders meet later this week.

“I think this may be one of (Trump’s) strong moves, especially if, following this decisive sanctions step, China is ready to reduce imports” from Russia, Zelensky told journalists, including AFP, at a briefing released Tuesday.

Trump hit two major Russian oil companies with sanctions last week and has been urging buyers of Moscow’s vital energy exports — specifically China and India — to cut their purchases that Washington and Kyiv say fund Russia’s invasion.

US President Donald Trump welcomes Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives for a meeting at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 17, 2025. (Photo by TOM BRENNER / AFP)

 

