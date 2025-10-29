Louvre Suspects To Be Charged With Theft And Conspiracy — Prosecutor

Two men arrested over the jewel heist at France’s Louvre museum are to be charged with theft and criminal conspiracy after “partially admitting to the charges”, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said Wednesday.

The suspects were to be brought before magistrates with a view to “charging them with organised theft, which carries a 15-year prison sentence”, and criminal conspiracy, punishable by 10 years, Beccuau told a press conference. The jewellery stolen on October 19 has “not yet been recovered”, Beccuau said.

More to follow.