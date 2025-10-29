×

Louvre Suspects To Be Charged With Theft And Conspiracy — Prosecutor

The suspects were to be brought before magistrates with a view to "charging them with organised theft, which carries a 15-year prison sentence", and criminal conspiracy, punishable by 10 years, Beccuau told a press conference.

By Emmanuel Monye
Updated October 29, 2025
Twitter
French police officers stand next to a furniture elevator used by robbers to enter the Louvre Museum, on Quai Francois Mitterrand, in Paris on October 19, 2025. Robbers broke in to the Louvre and fled with jewellery on October 19, 2025 morning, a source close to the case said, adding that its value was still being evaluated. Photo by DIMITAR DILKOFF / AFP

 

Two men arrested over the jewel heist at France’s Louvre museum are to be charged with theft and criminal conspiracy after “partially admitting to the charges”, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said Wednesday.

The suspects were to be brought before magistrates with a view to “charging them with organised theft, which carries a 15-year prison sentence”, and criminal conspiracy, punishable by 10 years, Beccuau told a press conference. The jewellery stolen on October 19 has “not yet been recovered”, Beccuau said.

More to follow.

More Stories