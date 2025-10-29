National Assembly Approves Tinubu’s $2.35bn External Loan Request

The National Assembly on Wednesday approved President Bola Tinubu’s request to secure a total of $2.347bn from the international capital market to part-finance the 2025 budget deficit and refinance maturing Eurobonds.

Also granted was Tinubu’s request to issue a $500 million debut sovereign sukuk in the international capital market (ICM) to fund infrastructure projects and diversify Nigeria’s financing sources.

The approval was given request after considering the report of both committees on aids, loans and debt management.

In the lower chamber, the House of Representatives adopted a report presented by the House Committee on Aids, Loans, and Debt Management, chaired by Hon. Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba, during plenary presided over by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas.

READ ALSO: Tinubu Seeks National Assembly’s Nod To Borrow $2.35bn

The lower chamber approved the implementation of the new external borrowing of N1,843,669,786,987.16 (equivalent to $1,229,113,000.00) at the budget exchange rate of $1.00/N1,500 as provided as new external borrowing in the 2025 Appropriation Act, to part-finance the budget deficit of N9,276,348,934,935.79.

Tinubu had earlier asked the National Assembly to approve the loan, saying the external borrowing is backed by provisions of sections 21(1) and 27(1) of the Debt Management Office (Establishment) Act, 2003, which require legislative approval for new loans and refinancing arrangements.

The President said the funds would be raised through one or a combination of instruments such as Eurobonds, loan syndications, or bridge financing facilities, depending on prevailing market conditions.