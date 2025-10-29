Search For Survivor Of US Boat Strike Failed, Says Mexico

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday that a naval search has failed to find the sole survivor of US strikes on four alleged drug-smuggling boats.

“They didn’t manage to rescue him,” she told her regular morning conference.

The US Coast Guard had asked Mexico to try rescue the survivor of Monday’s attacks over 400 nautical miles (740 km) from the port of Acapulco that left 14 people dead.

The strikes brought to at least 57 the numbers killed in Washington’s controversial offensive on suspected Latin American drug boats, travelling in international waters.

At least 14 boats have been blown up but this week’s attacks were the first near Mexican waters.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said those killed were “narcoterrorists.” He did not give their nationalities or evidence of crimes.

Sheinbaum said she was pushing Trump’s administration to agree on a protocol for dealing with suspected drug boats travelling in international waters, which would see suspected traffickers detained rather than immediately face military force.

“There could be a Mexican citizen, regardless of whether they are a criminal or not, on one of these vessels,” she said.

Trump’s campaign has previously focused mainly on Venezuela, branding President Nicolas Maduro of heading a drug-trafficking organization.

Trump has not provided proof of his claim and the leftist Maduro accuses Washington of planning to topple him from power.