Senate Steps Down Debt Report For Screening Of New Service Chiefs

The Senate has dissolved into a Committee of the Whole to commence screening of the newly appointed service chiefs about two hours after they arrived the National Assembly complex.

At the start of proceedings, the report of the Commitee on Local and Foreign Debts on New External Borrowing in the 2025 Appropriation Act, Refinance of maturing Eurobonds, and the issuance of a debut Sovereign SUKUK in the International Capital Market, presented by the Committee chairman, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, was scheduled for consideration.

However, midway through the session, a motion was moved to step down the report to another legislative day to allow the commencement of the screening of the service chiefs.

The Senate subsequently relaxed its standing rules to admit the service chiefs and the Chief of Defence Staff into the chamber, led by the Sergeant-at-Arms.

Members of the nominees family, the Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru as well as other top officers also accompanied the group.