Senate In Rowdy Session Over Screening Of Reno Omokri As Ambassador

There was a rowdy session in the Senate on Thursday following the screening of an ambassadorial nominee, Reno Omokri.

The Senate’s screening session descended into a heated confrontation as two lawmakers exchanged harsh words over Omokri’s consideration.

Tension broke out when a motion had already been placed on the floor recommending that Omokri and others be asked to take a bow and leave.

Senator Ali Ndume insisted that the motion must be seconded before any comments could be entertained.

However, Senator Adams Oshiomhole strongly objected, insisting he be allowed to speak before the motion was seconded. He argued that Omokri’s nomination could not be glossed over, citing what he described as ‘raging issues in the public domain’.

“I think I need to speak on this in the public interest because we cannot pretend we have not heard the stories,” attempting to make his case.

But Ndume repeatedly interrupted, insisting the Senate’s rules required that the pending motion be seconded before any debate could proceed.

As both lawmakers insisted on their positions, the chamber briefly descended into chaos, with lawmakers trading harsh words and shouting across the aisle.

At one point, the exchange deteriorated into open insults, forcing the presiding officer to call for order.

When calm was finally restored, Reno Omokri was not asked any question as Senator Joel Onowakpo Thomas seconded the initial motion, effectively ending the dispute.

The chamber then upheld the motion for the nominees, including Reno Omokri, to take a bow and leave.

Thursday’s screening follows President Bola Tinubu’s submission of a 32-person ambassadorial nominees’ list to the Senate for confirmation on November 29.

The list comprises 15 career ambassadors and 17 non-career ambassadors.

According to the Presidency, the nominees will be posted to countries with which Nigeria maintains diplomatic relations, as well as international organisations such as the United Nations.

The list includes several high-profile political figures.

Four women appeared on the career ambassadors’ list, while six were listed as non-career nominees.

Since the nominations were announced, the list has generated calls for scrutiny. and criticism from some quarters, particularly over the inclusion of former political office-holders.

Full List of President Tinubu’s 32 Ambassadorial Nominees

Non-Career Ambassador Nominees (17)

Barr. Ogbonnaya Kalu – Abia

Reno Omokri – Delta

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu – Former INEC Chairman

Erelu Angela Adebayo – Former Ekiti First Lady

Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi – Former Enugu Governor

Tasiu Musa Maigari – Former Speaker, Katsina State Assembly

Yakubu N. Gambo – Former Plateau Commissioner / Former UBEC Deputy Executive Secretary

Prof. Nora Ladi Daduut – Former Senator, Plateau

Otunba Femi Pedro – Former Lagos Deputy Governor

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode – Former Aviation Minister, Osun

Barr. Nkechi Linda Ufochukwu – Anambra

Fatima Florence Ajimobi – Former Oyo First Lady

Lola Akande – Former Lagos Commissioner

Grace Bent – Former Senator, Adamawa

Victor Okezie Ikpeazu – Former Abia Governor

Senator Jimoh Ibrahim – Ondo

Amb. Paul Oga Adikwu – Former Ambassador to the Holy See, Benue

Career Ambassador Nominees (15)

Enebechi Monica Okwuchukwu – Abia

Yakubu Nyaku Danladi – Taraba

Miamuna Ibrahim Besto – Adamawa

Musa Musa Abubakar – Kebbi

Syndoph Paebi Endoni – Bayelsa

Chima Geoffrey Lioma David – Ebonyi

Mopelola Adeola-Ibrahim – Ogun

Abimbola Samuel Reuben – Ondo

Yvonne Ehinosen Odumah – Edo

Hamza Mohammed Salau – Niger

Amb. Shehu Barde – Katsina

Amb. Ahmed Mohammed Monguno – Borno

Amb. Muhammad Saidu Dahiru – Kaduna

Amb. Olatunji Ahmed Sulu Gambari – Kwara

Amb. Wahab Adekola Akande – Osun