The Alternative Bank Rallies Global Voices For Rural Women

The Alternative Bank has pledged commitment to building an inclusive financial ecosystem that empowers women and strengthens communities.

The commitment was made as the bank, on Friday, hosted a virtual convening to commemorate the International Day for Rural Women held every October 15 worldwide.

The event brought together thought leaders, policymakers, and development partners to chart a course of development under the theme ‘Rural Women and MSMEs: Driving Sustainability, Strengthening Economies, Securing Our Shared Tomorrow’.

Aligning with global observances of the United Nations’ Rural Women’s Day, featured an inspiring line-up of speakers and sessions designed to celebrate, empower, and advocate for rural women across Nigeria and Africa.

Delivering the welcome remarks, Executive Director (South) of The Alternative Bank, Korede Demola-Adeniyi, described the day as a call to action.

“Rural women are the heartbeat of food systems, the lifeline of families, and the silent architects of community resilience. Empowering rural women is a moral imperative as much as it is smart economics and a cornerstone of sustainable national growth. In recognition of this potential, the doors of The Alternative Bank remain open, ready to partner, finance ideas, and co-create sustainable solutions that empower women and strengthen communities,” she said.

Demola-Adeniyi also announced the launch of the Alternative Bank-Utiva Women in Tech Scholarship, an initiative that will empower 20 women entrepreneurs in its inaugural cohort beginning November 2025.

The scholarship will provide beneficiaries with digital skills, innovation design, and business growth training, enabling them to scale their enterprises and strengthen their participation in the digital economy.

Eyitayo Ogunmola, Chief Executive Officer of Utiva, expressed optimism about the partnership’s potential to redefine access to digital opportunities for women, saying, “At Utiva, we believe that when women are equipped with the right digital skills, they don’t just transform their businesses, they transform their communities. This partnership with The Alternative Bank is about creating pathways for inclusion, innovation, and long-term economic empowerment for women who are shaping the future of enterprise in Africa.”

Hon. Gift Johnbull, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-South), delivered a goodwill message reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to women’s empowerment.

She stated, “Women in our rural areas are farmers because most of our rural communities are agrarian communities, and they are the reason why we have food on our cities and tables; they make up to 70% of our food system in this country, and worldwide. They are the caregivers and community builders; they are the reason why our country stands firm. Yet they are facing barriers like access to education, finance, and other productive opportunities. We acknowledge that, and we are making progress to ensure that these barriers are properly and totally eradicated and eliminated from our society.”

From the United Nations, Osalobo Osemhenjie, Programme Specialist at UN Women, spoke on behalf of the UN Women Country Representative, Beatrice Eyong.

She highlighted the global body’s ongoing interventions in Nigeria, including the provision of business kits, rice milling equipment, and low-cost biogas systems for women across multiple states.

A key highlight of the event was the thematic presentation by Kemi Ayanda, Economic Development and Trade Strategist for Africa and the Middle East, who delivered a thought-provoking paper titled ‘From Fields to Frontlines: Empowering Rural Women and Women MSMEs as Architects of Climate Resilience and Sustainable Prosperity.’

She asserted that true transformation begins not with funding but with reimagining systems that recognise resilience as an economic asset and women as critical stabilisers.

Other notable speakers at the event included Hajia Fatima Dikko Radda, wife of the Executive Governor of Katsina; Rinsola Abiola, Director-General of the Citizenship and Leadership Training Centre (CLTC); Judith Libaisi Kayoni, Global Rural and Social Development Expert (Kenya); Dr. Hadiza Yaro, Anglophone West Africa Sales Manager, SAKATA Vegetables Europe SAS, and Ameena Buhari-Mohammed, Private Banking & Wealth Management Lead at The Alternative Bank.

The commemoration also featured interactive engagement segments and messages of solidarity from international partners, including Ellen T. Johnson, Country Head of Commonwealth Businesswomen Africa (Gambia).

Participants engaged in live polls, virtual games, and interactive Q&A sessions that celebrated the resilience and leadership of women driving rural and community transformation.

“The Alternative Bank’s commemoration of the International Day for Rural Women underscores its mission to drive sustainable, inclusive, and ethical finance models that unlock opportunities for women-led enterprises, strengthen local economies, and contribute to Nigeria’s long-term economic resilience,” a statement by the bank said.

This year’s celebration called for bold action to advance the equality, rights, and empowerment of women and girls living in rural settings.