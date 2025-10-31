Court Stops 2025 PDP’s National Convention

Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja has stopped the planned 2025 National Convention of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) until the party complies with the statutory requirements of the party, the Constitution and the Electoral Act are met.

Delivering judgement on Friday in a suit filed by three aggrieved members of the party, the judge also restrained the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from accepting report on the outcome of any national convention of the party without following the due process of the law as well as its guidelines and regulations.

The judge held that INEC is not entitled to give effect to the convention a party not done in accordance with the Constitution, Electoral Act and the guidelines/regulations of political parties.

The plaintiffs instituted the suit seeking to stop the planned November 15 and 16, 2025 National Convention of PDP scheduled for Ibadan in Oyo State where new National Officers are expected to be elected on the ground of breach of the party’s Constitution.

The nine defendants are, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), PDP, Samuel Anyanwu, National Secretary of the party, Umar Bature, National Organizing Secretary of the party, National Working Committee (NWC) and National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party, Ambassador Umar Iliya Damagum, Ali Odefa and Emmanuel Ogidi.

