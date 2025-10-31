I’m Leaving Nigerian Military With Clear Conscience – Ex-CDS Musa

Former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, says he is leaving the Nigerian military with a “clear conscience,” adding that he did his best in serving the country.

General Musa, who was succeeded by General Olufemi Oluyede as the new CDS, spoke on Friday in Abuja during his pull-out parade.

He said his decades-long service to the country was one marked by dedication.

“As I hang my uniform today, I do so with a clear conscience, knowing that I gave it my all. I leave with cherished memories of camaraderie — of battles fought and triumphs celebrated as one family,” the ex-CDS told the gathering.

“The sound of the bugle may change for me, but the soldier’s heart beats on forever,” he added.

‘Soldier At Heart’

He, however, thanked President Bola Tinubu for appointing him, asking troops to give support to the new service chiefs who were appointed earlier in the month in what the presidency described as part of moves to tighten Nigeria’s security architecture.

General Musa said even in retirement, his loyalty to the country is unalloyed.

“I might be retiring from active military service today, but I’m by no means retiring from my love for our dear country, Nigeria. I remain a soldier at heart and a patriot ever loyal to the constitution and sovereignty of our great nation,” the Kaduna-born general said.

“Once again, I appreciate Mr President for the opportunity to serve as the Chief of Defence Staff for two years plus. It has been a great honour and I don’t take that for granted,” he added.

While restating the need for synergy among security agencies, General Musa asked Nigerians to support troops and others helping in the fight against insecurity.

He said, “I want to state this clearly, that there is no single institution, no single organisation that can win this war alone.

“We must synergise, we must collaborate, we must fight together, and I appeal to all Nigerians to pray for our troops, to pray for our security forces so that we can win, and together we shall succeed. Nigeria shall continue to develop.”

Last week, President Tinubu reshuffled the country’s military hierarchy, replacing Musa, who he appointed in June 2023, with Olufemi Oluyede (a former Chief of Army Staff).

He also appointed Waidi Shaibu as the new Chief of Army Staff while naming new heads for the Air Force and the Navy.

The Senate confirmed the service chiefs earlier this week. They were decorated with new ranks by Tinubu on Thursday.