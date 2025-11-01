Ciara Rings NGX Closing Gong With Sanwo-Olu

American singer and fashion model Ciara Wilson joined Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) on Friday for the Closing Gong Cremony, held in commemoration of the 2025 Lagos Fashion Week.

The high-profile event spotlighted the growing intersection between creativity and capital, as leaders from government and the private sector explored how Nigeria’s creative economy, particularly in fashion, film, and design, can leverage capital market financing to scale innovation and drive sustainable growth.

Organised by Style House Files, Lagos Fashion Week has evolved into one of Africa’s foremost platforms for creativity, sustainability, and enterprise development, strengthening the global competitiveness of Nigerian fashion.

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu commended the NGX Group for spotlighting the economic potential of Nigeria’s creative sector, describing Lagos as the “epicentre of Africa’s creative renaissance.”

“Lagos stands at the forefront of Africa’s creative renaissance, a city where innovation, culture, and enterprise intersect,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“Our ambition is to position Lagos as a global hub for creativity and investment. By deepening linkages with the capital market through institutions like Nigerian Exchange Group, we can unlock financing that empowers creative entrepreneurs to scale sustainably and compete on the world stage,” he added.

The Governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening the creative ecosystem through improved access to finance, infrastructure, and supportive policies that enable long-term growth.

The Group Chairman of NGX Group, Umaru Kwairanga, described the partnership between the Exchange and Lagos Fashion Week as a model for how the capital market can power emerging sectors, commending Lagos for its innovative use of bond issuances to fund infrastructure and social projects.

READ ALSO: NGX Raises Over ₦14trn Capital H1 2025

“At NGX Group, we believe the creative economy and the capital market share a common purpose – transforming ideas into enduring value.”

“Across the fashion value chain, there are countless SMEs with the potential to become industry leaders if they can access sustainable financing and institutional support,” said Kwairanga.

NGX Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Temi Popoola reaffirmed the Group’s commitment to driving innovation across all segments of the economy.

“The creative economy represents one of the most dynamic frontiers of growth in Africa,” said Popoola. “We see immense potential in connecting creativity with capital, enabling designers, entrepreneurs, and innovators to grow sustainably through the discipline and transparency the capital market provides.”

American singer Ciara Wilson, who has been a global advocate for creative entrepreneurship, praised Nigeria’s creative energy, describing Lagos as “world-class in its blend of talent, innovation, and ambition.”

“It’s amazing to see Lagos and Nigeria levelling up, not just creatively, but economically,” she said. “The energy, talent, and innovation here are world-class. Connecting that creativity to the kind of structure and investment the capital market provides is how you build something truly global and sustainable.”

Chairman of Style House Files and Lagos Fashion Week, Tokunbo Akerele, noted that fashion and other creative sectors are emerging as significant contributors to the Nigerian economy.

He emphasised that strategic engagement with platforms like NGX will be crucial in unlocking investment and expanding global market access for local talent.

“Today’s ceremony reflects the recognition of fashion as a key contributor to economic development,” Akerele said.

“Lagos Fashion Week has always championed creativity, sustainability, and enterprise. Engaging platforms like the Exchange helps amplify the message that the creative economy is an engine for growth, investment, and social impact.”

The ceremony also underscored the importance of sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards in creative enterprise, with stakeholders calling for greater adoption of circular economy practices and eco-conscious design to attract long-term investment.

With Lagos Fashion Week and NGX bridging the gap between creativity and finance, Lagos State is reinforcing its position as Africa’s investment gateway for the creative economy, signalling a new era where culture meets capital.