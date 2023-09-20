Ciara Advocates Education For All Children, Says ‘Equity And Access Is Key’

Grammy Award-winning singer and philanthropist, Ciara Wilson, has identified equity and access as key factors in ensuring that all children across the world get education.

Ciara said this on Tuesday in a chat with Channels Television’s Anne Nwaghodoh at the SDG Media Zone event on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

The 37-year-old, for many years, has driven the Sustainable Development Goals on Maternal Health and Gender Equality with the Why Not You Foundation.

She said, “I think that equity is key, equity and access is key, private or public. What’s been amazing is that I think of my sister-in-law who went to a private school at a point in time in her life and also to a public school and both were great schools. And I think that access and equity she was able to have was tremendous.

“She went to Stanford and rocked at Stanford. So, you think about those types of opportunities and that balance system like it’s really important. It is important that we continue to elevate our educational practices and curriculums and continue to be connected to the changes that are happening in the world and adjusting with them.

“You know, it’s not like ‘let’s be out with the old philosophies’. Keep some of the old stuff that are good but let’s add some newness to how this generation in this world is changing and let’s implement these things to give the kids all the opportunities that they deserve.”

The American singer said she understands how important it is for her to be able to use her platform to make a difference and also encourage friends to do same.

On maternal health, Ciara said a lot of progress has been made but maintains that a lot still needs to be done after knowing that many women of African descent die at childbirth.

She held that being able to level up the educational practices and teachings are important, adding that how doctors are caring for patients and empathy are as well important.

Talking about her music career, Ciara attributed her longevity to her mentality, saying she always believed from a young age that she would make it to the top — a dream which she said became a reality.

She said that she had to dig deep at times, admitting that while the journey might look pretty and glamourous, it was not always that way.

Ciara said she was determined to keep giving music to her fans and having fun.