Military Action Threat: Engage US Govt Diplomatically, Wahab Shittu Tells Tinubu

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wahab Shittu, has called on President Bola Tinubu to engage with the United States over threat of a military takeover by President Donald Trump.

Trump had threatened to carry out attacks in Nigeria in response to purported anti-Christian violence, saying he instructed the recently renamed Department of War to “prepare for possible action”.

In a social media post on Saturday, Trump said the United States would immediately cut off all assistance to the African country “if the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians”.

Reacting in a press conference, the senior lawyer maintained that Nigeria needs to initiate peace overtures with the US.

He wants President Tinubu to personally lead the delegation that involves all heads of government to avert what he described as the outbreak of a US war against Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Trump Threatens Military Action In Nigeria Over ‘Killing Of Christians’

Shittu asked Tinubu to put on hold other official engagements to address what he referred to as an existential threats against Nigeria and its people.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The senior lawyer also called on Nigerians to unite to support the government at levels to confront the challenge.

“In the face of latest US threats of a possible action against Nigeria, i urge the Nigerian president and the ruling elite to immediately engage the US president in a diplomatic manner led personally by Our president in collaboration with AU Heads of Governments to forestall the outbreak of US war against Nigeria,” he stated.

“We need to move swiftly. Our president should put on hold other official engagements to address this existential threats against Nigeria and her people. We need to engage; We need to plead; we need to initiate peace overtures to the US authorities; we need to move very FAST because events are moving very quickly and at Jet speed.

“We need to URGENTLY enlist the support of AU and Commonwealth including other world leaders to plead our case with President Trump. All relevant Government officials must suspend other activities and embark on diplomatic shuttles to prevent the outbreak of US war against Nigeria.

“Nigerians must unite to support our leadership and Governments at all levels as we deploy diplomatic arsenal to confront this challenge. May Almighty God assist Nigeria in getting out of this critical challenge. Our authorities should preach only the language of peace, peace and peace.”