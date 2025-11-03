DMO Opens November FGN Savings Bond Subscription

The Debt Management Office (DMO) has announced the opening of subscriptions for the November 2025 edition of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) Savings Bond.

The FGN Savings Bond is designed to encourage savings among Nigerians while offering a safe investment option with guaranteed returns. The bond is available in units of ₦1,000 per unit, with a minimum subscription of ₦5,000 and in multiples of ₦1,000 thereafter, up to a maximum of N50 million per investor.

According to details released on the DMO’s website on Monday, the two available instruments are the 2-Year FGN Savings Bond due November 12, 2027.

It offers an interest rate of 13.565% per annum, and the 3-Year FGN Savings Bond due November 12, 2028, offering 14.565% per annum.

The subscription period opens on Monday, November 3, 2025, and closes on Friday, November 7, 2025, with the settlement date fixed for November 12, 2025.

Interest payments will be made quarterly, on February 12, May 12, August 12, and November 12, until maturity.

The offer provides investors with an opportunity to earn attractive interest rates while contributing to the nation’s economic development through a secure and transparent investment platform.

In line with its features, the FGN Savings Bond offers several benefits, including: qualification as trustee securities under the Trustee Investment Act, tax exemptions for Pension Funds and other eligible investors under the Company Income Tax Act (CITA) and Personal Income Tax Act (PITA), listing on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), which allows investors to trade the bonds and enhances liquidity, and ualification as liquid assets for the computation of banks’ liquidity ratios.

The bond is fully backed by the full faith and credit of the Federal Government of Nigeria and secured against the general assets of the nation, making it one of the safest investment options in the domestic capital market.

The DMO emphasised that interested investors should contact any of the authorised stockbroking firms appointed as distribution agents for the FGN Savings Bond.