Senate Set For Debate Over Trump’s Genocide Claims

The Senate has announced plans to debate recent comments attributed to former U.S. President Donald Trump alleging a Christian genocide in Nigeria.

Speaking during plenary, Senate President Godswill Akpabio said he would await the Federal Government’s official response before making any comment on the issue.

Akpabio clarified that he was not in a position to respond to President Trump, underlining that the matter involves sensitive diplomatic considerations.

According to him, ‘Who am I to respond to President Trump?’

Akpabio’s rhetorical question was geared towards clarifying that he never made such comments. He revealed that he has already petitioned the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) and taken legal action against the blogger behind the false report.

The Senate President also called for caution in public discourse, urging Nigerians and the media to avoid spreading misinformation or inflammatory narratives that could jeopardize national unity.

He, however, assured lawmakers that the Senate would formally discuss the development at a later legislative date.

The Senate President also called on the Cybercrime Unit to identify and prosecute those responsible for spreading fake news about the Senate and its leadership.

Akpabio further noted that Nigeria’s internal challenges must be viewed from all perspectives, underscoring the need for peace and unity in a multi-ethnic society like Nigeria.

“Nigeria’s problems must be weighed from all sides. What we need is peace,” he stated.

Meanwhile the Deputy senate President, Barau Jibrin, retorted by asking the Senate President if he is afraid of Trump. He reminded that Nigeria is a sovereign country and that he is not afraid of Trump.

Trump’s threat

In an explosive post on his Truth Social platform on Saturday, Trump said that he asked the Pentagon to map out a possible plan of attack in Nigeria, one day after warning that Christianity was “facing an existential threat” in Africa’s most populous country.

In his post, Trump said that if Nigeria does not stem the killings, the United States will attack and “it will be fast, vicious, and sweet, just like the terrorist thugs attack our CHERISHED Christians.”

On Sunday, President Trump reiterated his threat of possible military operations in Nigeria over the alleged killings of Christians.

When asked aboard Air Force One if he was considering U.S. troops or air strikes, Trump said, “Could be, I envisage a lot of things.”

The U.S. President’s declaration has since sparked widespread reactions from political and diplomatic circles.

Responding, presidential spokesman Daniel Bwala told AFP that Nigeria remains America’s partner in the global fight against terrorism.

“Nigeria welcomes U.S. support to fight terrorism as long as it respects our territorial integrity,” Bwala said.

He noted that Trump’s comments might be aimed at encouraging a high-level meeting between both leaders.

Bwala added that President Tinubu and Trump could meet soon to discuss shared security concerns and clarify differences over faith-related violence.

Tinubu earlier dismissed suggestions that Christians were being targeted more than other groups, insisting that Nigeria’s religious tolerance remains strong.

“The characterisation of Nigeria as religiously intolerant does not reflect our national reality,” the president stated