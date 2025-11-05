Ex-CoS To Obasanjo, Yar’Adua, Gen. Adangba Dies At 86, Kwara Govt, Others Mourn

Kwara State Government has announced the death of Major General Abdullahi Adangba Mohammed (rtd), former National Security Adviser to General Abdulsalami Abubakar and Chief of Staff to former Presidents Olusegun Obasanjo and Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

He died on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, in Abuja after an age-related illness at the age of 86.

In a statement, Kwara State Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq described the late General as a “fine soldier, administrator, and community leader” and a distinguished career officer of the Nigerian Army.

The governor said the death is a profound loss not only to the Ilorin Emirate but to the entire nation, calling it a painful closure to a bright chapter in Nigeria’s political and military history.

General Adangba served in numerous capacities during his career, including as Military Governor of Benue-Plateau State, Director General of the defunct National Security Organization (NSO), National Security Adviser, and Chief of Staff to former Presidents Obasanjo and Yar’Adua.

The Emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, also expressed sadness, noting that General Adangba diligently served Nigeria and supported the less privileged.

He described the deceased as a “proud indigene of Ilorin Emirate and a distinguished Nigerian who used his positions, strength, and wealth to protect and promote the heritage of Ilorin Emirate and humanity at large.”

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Prof. Wahab Olasupo Egbewole, SAN, highlighted the late General’s pivotal role in the founding of the University.

He recalled that the University’s initial operations were housed in a building owned by General Adangba, whose administrative and financial support helped sustain the institution in its early years.

Prof. Egbewole described General Adangba as an illustrious son of Nigeria whose contributions to national development and education will be sorely missed.

He extended condolences to the Kwara State Government, the Emir of Ilorin, the University community, and the family of the late General.

Governor Abdulrazaq, the Emir of Ilorin, and University officials all prayed for Allah to grant him Aljannah Firdaus and provide his family with the strength to bear the loss.