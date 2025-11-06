Insecurity Remains Major Concern Ahead Of Anambra Gov Election — Yiaga Africa

As preparations intensify for Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra, the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo, has raised concerns over insecurity in the state.

Itodo, in an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today, said insecurity remains a major challenge, particularly in riverine and high-risk areas.

“The second biggest issue [ahead of the election] relates to insecurity in some hot spots and riverine areas. If security agencies don’t provide protection for INEC officials and materials, deployment will be difficult,” he said on Thursday.

The YIAGA chief urged security operatives to collaborate with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure safe and smooth conduct of the exercise.

“We hope the security agencies cooperate with INEC and provide the necessary security. So far, everything seems peaceful, and the state is primed for voting,” he added.

READ ALSO: [Gov Poll] AAC Candidate Claims Residents’ Lives Haven’t Mattered In Anambra

Voters Turnout

Despite the challenges, Itodo is however, optimistic that voter turnout would improve compared to the 2021 election.

“We hope for a high turnout because, in 2021, the state only recorded about 20.1 per cent, which was abysmally low,” he noted.

He commended INEC’s new leadership for its readiness and expressed confidence that the commission would commence the poll promptly.

“With the assurances from the new INEC chairman, we hope the commission breaks the jinx of late commencement,” Itodo said.

Police Assure of Safety

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police for election duty in the state, Abayomi Shogunle, has assured voters of full security coverage across both land and riverine areas.

Shogunle gave the assurance on Thursday as INEC officials arrived at the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in Awka to collect sensitive election materials.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Queen Agwu, supervised the process, which was witnessed by party agents, journalists, and observers.

Although the officials arrived later than the scheduled 10 a.m. time, the collection exercise went on smoothly.

INEC confirmed that 2,802,790 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots across 5,718 polling units in 21 local government areas.

CP Shogunle, however, disclosed that elections will not hold in two polling units due to the absence of registered voters.

Sixteen candidates are contesting the election, including Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Nicholas Ukachukwu of the APC, Paul Chukwuma of the YPP, George Moghalu of the Labour Party, and Jude Ezenwafor of the PDP.

INEC chairman, Joash Amupitan, reaffirmed the commission’s commitment to a credible and peaceful poll, warning against vote-buying and electoral violence.