Senate Confirms Kingsley Ude From Enugu State As Minister

The Senate has confirmed Dr. Kingsley Ude, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) from Enugu State, as a Minister of the Federal Republic.

His confirmation followed a screening session held on the Senate floor on Thursday.

Born in 1978, Ude previously served as the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Enugu State. During his screening, senators posed a series of questions touching on both national and international issues.

Senator Abdul Ningi asked the nominee to share his opinion on the ongoing Trump threat, seeking his perspective on possible solutions.

The question sparked a brief uproar in the chamber, as some lawmakers argued that Ude had already demonstrated his competence for the ministerial role and should not be subjected to further questioning.

In response, Ude stated that President Bola Tinubu was handling the matter diplomatically, emphasizing that it was more a matter of diplomacy than law.

Another lawmaker, Senator Adamu Aliero, sought Ude’s views on the possible separation of the offices of the Attorney General of the Federation and the Minister of Justice to which he replied that “whether separated or fused, the successful operation of that office depends on the individual, on whether he allows himself to be politically influenced or not”.

Apparently satisfied with his responses, the Senate asked Ude to take a bow and leave, after which he was formally confirmed as minister.

His nomination comes just weeks after the resignation of Uche Nnaji, the former Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, who stepped down from President Tinubu’s cabinet amid a certificate scandal.