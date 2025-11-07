UNIABUJA Appoints Prof Fawehinmi As New VC

The Governing Council of the University of Abuja (now Yakubu Gowon University), has approved the appointment of Professor Hakeem Fawehinmi as substantive Vice Chancellor.

Professor Fawehinmi, who currently serves as the Vice-Chancellor of the Nigerian British University, was announced as the new helmsman during the 80th Extraordinary Meeting of the Council held on Friday.

Disclosing this in a statement, the Acting Director of Information and University Relations, Dr. Habib Yakoob, said the appointment will take effect from Tuesday, February 10, 2026, for a single, non-renewable five-year tenure.

The Council also approved an extension of the tenure of the Acting Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mathew Adamu, who will continue in the role until February 10, 2026, when the substantive Vice-Chancellor assumes office.

Adamu was first appointed by the Federal Government on August 11, 2025.

Fawehinmi is a Professor of Clinical Anatomy and Biomedical Anthropology.

He is well rooted in the finest academic traditions and has a wealth of experience in Institutional Administration having been two-time Head of Department of Anatomy (2005 – 2007; 2007 – 2009), Associate Dean (2010 – 2012) and Dean (2012 – 2014) Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences and two terms Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academic) (2016 – 2020) of the University of Port Harcourt.

He has served in several statutory and ad hoc committees and boards.

He has been an active member of his National and International Professional Associations, where he served as Secretary-General and Member of the National Executive Council of the Nigerian Medical Association, Rivers State, from 1999 to 2000, Editor–in–Chief of the Journal of Anatomical Sciences and President of the Society of Experimental and Clinical Anatomists of Nigeria (2014-2016).

He has received many Academic and Community Service Awards and Prizes and is a Fellow of the Royal Anthropological Institute of Great Britain and Ireland and a Fellow of the Academy of Medicine Specialities of Nigeria.

Fawehinmi has attracted some National and International Competitive Grants as Principal Investigator.

His invention won the Federal Government Patent for the Design of the AMRG Anthropometry Chair for Dimensional Body Measurements.