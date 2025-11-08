Anambra Poll: APC Candidate Ukachukwu Alleges Vote Buying, Intimidation

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nicholas Ukachukwu, has alleged vote buying and intimidation of his party’s agents in the ongoing 2025 Anambra governorship election.

Ukachukwu, who voted at his polling unit in Osumenyi Ward 2, Polling Unit 012, described the development as a threat to democracy.

“If there’s no seller, there cannot be a buyer. Some people have chosen to sell their conscience, which is even worse than those buying votes. When you give up your right for money, you lose your voice as a citizen. You can’t cry later, society must be blamed for encouraging this,” the APC candidate said after casting his vote.

Speaking further on reports of intimidation, Ukachukwu said one of his agents had been assaulted during the voting exercise.

“There have been incidents where people are being beaten up. It’s a form of bullying, and though it may seem right to some today, power changes hands. God gives power to whomever He chooses,” he added.

When asked about the situation in Ihiala, one of the state’s flashpoints, Ukachukwu said there had been no major violence or casualties so far.

“So far, there’s been no report of any death or serious unrest,” he said, adding that, “There are always tensions during elections, but for now, it’s largely calm.”

Voting, Traffic Disruptions, Security

Meanwhile, the election has caused traffic disruptions in Onitsha, as security officials cordoned off the Niger Bridge to restrict movement and ensure the safe transport of election materials and personnel.

Voting continues across Anambra’s 21 local government areas, with over 5,700 polling units open. By 8:30 a.m., accreditation and voting had commenced peacefully in areas such as Fegge Community Primary School, Onitsha.

In Aguata Local Government Area, some traders initially opened shops at the Nkwo Igboukwu Market despite the election, but market leaders later ordered closures to encourage participation.

INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan, urged strict compliance with electoral guidelines, saying “no excuses for failure will be accepted.”

The Commissioner of Police for the election, Abayomi Shogunle, also assured residents of adequate security, confirming that threats in high-risk areas like Ihiala had been neutralised.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), 2,802,790 registered voters are expected to cast their ballots across 5,718 polling units in the state’s 21 local government areas.

The election features 16 candidates across three senatorial districts. Major contenders include Governor Chukwuma Soludo (APGA), Ukachukwu (APC), Paul Chukwuma (YPP), George Moghalu (LP), and Jude Ezenwafor (PDP).