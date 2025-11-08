Anambra REC Dismisses Claims Of Vote-Buying In Election

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Anambra State, Queen Elizabeth Agwu, has dismissed claims of vote-buying during Saturday’s governorship election.

Agwu made the clarification during an interview on Channels Television’s flagship programme, News at 10, on Saturday, asking anyone making such claims to present credible evidence.

“When the two strongest candidates went to vote, they mentioned vote-buying. But like I said during voter education, anyone with such information should provide facts and figures.

“Vote-buying is a very serious offence and a legislative matter. If you want to accuse someone, give us evidence. You can’t just go on television and say there’s vote-buying everywhere without mentioning one place,” she said.

There were reports of delayed material distribution, intimidation, and vote-buying in some areas, but the state REC insisted no such did not reach her situation room.

“For us who were in the situation room, I didn’t go to the field. I couldn’t have gone. I didn’t get information about the late arrival of materials, and I was monitoring all through. There was no report of delay anywhere,” she said.

The REC said neither INEC staff nor observers, both local and international, reported any verified incidents of vote-buying.

“None of our staff or observers told me they saw any area where there was vote-buying. So, to me, it’s a rumour, and rumours don’t thrive with me,” she declared.

On voter turnout, Agwu declined to make early conclusions, stressing that final figures would be determined after collation.

“I cannot talk of low voter turnout when the results are not fully collated. We’ll calculate turnout based on the results on ground. From what we saw in the situation room, there was heavy turnout in the early hours,” she explained.

She commended the overall process, noting that INEC’s logistics and security deployment were effective.

“It was a very good outing. INEC deployed early in nearly all polling units. There was adequate security, the BVAS worked well, and voters turned out en masse,” she said.

Suspected Vote Buyers Arrested

Meanwhile, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) confirmed the arrest of three suspected vote buyers in different parts of the state.

The suspects were identified as Emeka Ilokasia (Njikoka LGA), Nwachukwu Loretta (Oyi LGA), and Emuka Chuwudi (Dunukofia LGA).

According to the EFCC, all three were arrested during the election and will face prosecution after investigations.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the Commission said in a statement.

However, despite the calm atmosphere, reports of vote-buying and low voter turnout surfaced in several polling units.

Situation Room observer, Dimma Nwobi, confirmed incidents of vote-buying, prompting the EFCC to intensify monitoring operations. Although minor BVAS glitches were recorded, voting proceeded largely without disruption.

In a related development, Governor Charles Soludo has alleged a plot by unnamed political actors to manipulate results, urging security agencies to remain alert.

Former Governor Peter Obi, who voted at Polling Unit 019, Umudim Akasi Agulu 2, Ward 8, warned voters against selling their votes.

“Those who sell their votes risk losing schools, hospitals, jobs, and their future. This must stop,” Obi said.

Similarly, opposition candidates raised separate concerns. ADC’s John Nwosu accused APGA of widespread vote-buying, while APC’s Nicholas Ukachukwu alleged voter inducement and intimidation of his agents.

INEC Uploads 99% Of Results

Amid these reports, a heavy security presence was observed across major cities, including Onitsha, where the Niger Bridge was cordoned off for the safe movement of personnel and materials.

Voting ended peacefully across the 21 local government areas, with sorting and counting beginning around 2 p.m. in several polling units, including Amawbia, Awka South LGA.

By Saturday evening, INEC had uploaded 99.09% of polling unit results on its Result Viewing Portal (IReV).

Channels Television confirmed that results from 5,668 of 5,720 polling units had been uploaded as of 9:12 p.m.

According to INEC, 2,802,790 registered voters were expected to participate across 5,718 polling units, with 16 candidates contesting the poll.

The election also featured female aspirants, including Ndidi Olieh (NRM) and deputy governorship candidates Veronica Okaro (LP) and Faith Obi (ZLP).

Despite concerns over vote-buying and apathy, Saturday’s election recorded no incidents of violence across the state.