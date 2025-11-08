Low Turnout, Vote-Buying Claims Trail Peaceful Anambra Gov Election

As voting ended in polling centres across Anambra State, reports of voter apathy and claims of vote-buying from observers and candidates alike overshadowed an otherwise peaceful election.

The election, conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), saw 16 candidates battle it out for the top job in Anambra State.

Channels Television observed that while materials arrived early in some polling units in the South-Eastern state, the exercise started late in others.

In many communities, Channels Television witnessed a mix of activities — there was a low turnout of voters in many areas with youths and traders shunning the exercise. In certain polling units, residents of the state trooped out to cast their ballots for their leader for the next four years.

Vehicular Movement Grounded

At Port Harcourt Road in Onitsha, some youths were spotted playing football, a stone throw from the voting centre in Polling Unit 010.

As expected, human and vehicular movement were restricted across the state, leading to the cordoning of major routes including the Niger Bridge — connecting Delta State and Anambra.

Many residents gathered in clusters, notably at the Onitsha Main Market, discussing the exercise. They called on the authorities to address claims of vote-buying.

Some traders in Nkwo Igboukwu, Aguata Local Government Area, Anambra State, opened their shops, expressing disinterest in the election with commercial motorcyclists going about their usual routine.

Observers noted that though the Anambra governorship election was violence-free, concerns over voter apathy echoed among them.

Yiaga Africa, one of the observer groups questioned political party’s ability to mobilise voters.

“I think if there’s one aspect most political parties have failed, it’s in voter mobilisation. If parties are serious about electoral competition, voters are their major clients and targets.

“If voters are not showing up, parties should take full responsibility. It’s either they’re not communicating effectively, not reaching voters, or voters don’t trust them,” Yiaga’s Executive Director, Samson Itodo, told Channels Television.

Vote-Buying Claims Dominate Conversation

As questions over voter turnout dominated discussions, some candidates and observers decried multiple reports of vote-buying and plots of results manipulation.

Incumbent Governor Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), African Democratic Congress (ADC)’s John Nwosu, African Action Congress (AAC) candidate, Chioma Ifemeludike; the All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer, Nicholas Ukachukwu and the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, were unanimous about vote-buying.

They condemned what some of them described as a braven vote-buying reported in the election.

Soludo alleged that there were plans to rig the election, but was confident that “the system will sort it all out.

“Our people are vigilant, organised and united. We will follow the process from the polling unit to collation at the ward, and from the ward to local governments and to the state,” he said.

“Once the system works, we do not doubt that we are gonna win the 21 local governments.”

For Ukachukwu of the APC, the concern was similar: vote-buying.

“If there’s no seller, there cannot be a buyer. Some people have chosen to sell their conscience, which is even worse than those buying votes. When you give up your right for money, you lose your voice as a citizen. You can’t cry later, society must be blamed for encouraging this,” the APC candidate said after casting his vote.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has arrested three suspects for vote-buying and will charge them to court.

“They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded,” the Commission said in a statement.

Despite the concerns, security operatives have hailed the conduct of the governorship election.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of election security in Anambra State, Abayomi Shogunle, told Channels Television that the peaceful poll was a justification for the 45,000 officers deployed for the exercise.

All Set for Results Collation

With sorting, and counting done, attention has now shifted to the collation of the results.

Already, INEC has uploaded 99% of the results on its results viewing portal as of 10 pm on Saturday night.

At the commission’s headquarters in Awka, there is a heavy security presence on the road leading to its premises and inside the building.

Though all is set for the commencement of the collation exercise, some stakeholders like observers, journalists, returning officer and other INEC officials, have yet to enter the hall as of the time of this report.