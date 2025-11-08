Soludo Alleges Plot To Rig Election Results In Anambra Poll

The incumbent Governor of Anambra State and Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has hinted at an alleged plan to rig the ongoing gubernatorial election in the state.

He alleged while casting his vote on Saturday at Polling Unit 002, Umuezeadigo Street in Isuofia, Aguata LGA.

Although the APGA candidate did not mention the name of the party involved, the APGA candidate said the plotters plan to “swap election results”.

“The only thing we hear that is actually a concern, and we hope won’t happen, is that one party (he laughs) has written results to swap during the collation process.

“We hear they have even had meetings with INEC not to upload the results so that they can have the opportunity to manipulate the results.”

He, however, said he was confident in the electoral system to deliver a free and fair election process.

“But we have confidence that the system will sort it all out.

“Our people are vigilant, organised and united. We will follow the process from the polling unit to collation at the ward, and from the ward to local governments and to the state.

“Once the system works, we do not doubt that we are gonna win the 21 local governments”, he said.

The incumbent governor is up against 15 other candidates in the keenly contested poll.

The 16 candidates contesting the election are Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Sir Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP); Mr John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); Dr George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP); Oti Echezona of Allied People’s Movement (APM); and Chief Jeff Nweke of Action Alliance (AA).

Others are Charles Onyeze of Accord; Geoffrey Onyejegbu of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP); Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Chukwududem Nweke of Action Peoples Party (APP); Jerry Okeke of Boot Party (BP); Martin Ugwoji of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP); and Vincent Chukwurah of Social Democratic Party (SDP). The two female candidates are Ms. Chioma Ifemeludike of AAC and Ndidi Olieh of National Rescue Movement (NRM).

There are also six female deputy governorship candidates— Appolonia Ezeadili (Accord), Senator Uche Ekwunife (APC), Ebele Okeke (APP), Happiness Ugboma (BP), Veronica Okaro (LP), and Faith Obi (ZLP).

According to INEC, 2,802,790 registered voters are expected to vote across 5,718 polling units in the state’s 21 local government areas.

The election is being held across three senatorial districts, with sixteen candidates contesting.