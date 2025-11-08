Anambra Poll: APGA Will Win By Landslide, Soludo Boasts

The incumbent Governor of Anambra State and Candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has said his party will win with a big margin in the ongoing gubernatorial election in the state.

Soludo is up against 15 other candidates in the keenly contested election.

While casting his vote on Saturday at Polling Unit 002, Umuezeadigo Street in Isuofia, Aguata LGA, the APGA candidate boasted of being assured of the highest votes.

He said, “Let the people just come out and vote, and we are sure that we will win and win landlside.

“You have seen the process here. It is quite seamless. We said it all through the campaign. We have opponents, but we have not seen any opposition. But then we are not taking the votes of the people for granted.”

The 16 candidates contesting the election are Prof. Chukwuma Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA); Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu of the All Progressives Congress (APC); Sir Paul Chukwuma of the Young Progressives Party (YPP); Mr John Nwosu of the African Democratic Congress (ADC); Dr George Moghalu of the Labour Party (LP); Oti Echezona of Allied People’s Movement (APM); and Chief Jeff Nweke of Action Alliance (AA).

Others are Charles Onyeze of Accord; Geoffrey Onyejegbu of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP); Jude Ezenwafor of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; Chukwududem Nweke of Action Peoples Party (APP); Jerry Okeke of Boot Party (BP); Martin Ugwoji of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP); and Vincent Chukwurah of Social Democratic Party (SDP). The two female candidates are Ms. Chioma Ifemeludike of AAC and Ndidi Olieh of National Rescue Movement (NRM).

There are also six female deputy governorship candidates— Appolonia Ezeadili (Accord), Senator Uche Ekwunife (APC), Ebele Okeke (APP), Happiness Ugboma (BP), Veronica Okaro (LP), and Faith Obi (ZLP).