IN PICTURES: Residents Vote In Anambra 2025 Governorship Election

Residents turned out across Anambra State on Saturday to cast their votes in the 2025 governorship election.

Accreditation and voting began smoothly in most polling units, despite minor BVAS glitches.

Several candidates were seen voting, including Governor Chukwuma Soludo, Peter Obi, John Nwosu (ADC), and Nicholas Ukachukwu (APC). They raised concerns about vote buying and urged citizens to exercise their votes responsibly.

Security was heightened across the state. The Niger Bridge in Onitsha was cordoned off, and market leaders in Aguata temporarily closed shops to encourage voter participation.

INEC said 2,802,790 registered voters are expected across 5,718 polling units. Major candidates include Governor Chukwuma Soludo (APGA), Nicholas Ukachukwu (APC), Paul Chukwuma (YPP), George Moghalu (LP), and Jude Ezenwafor (PDP).

