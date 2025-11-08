Maduka Okoye Returns As Nigeria Unveil Squad For World Cup Playoffs (FULL LIST)

Nigeria have named a 24-man squad for the 2026 World Cup playoffs, recalling Udinese goalkeeper, Maduka Okoye, for the tie against the Panthers of Gabon.

Okoye returns after serving a two-month ban for involvement in betting. Onyedika is making the list following his missing of the final games of the World Cup qualifier due to injury.

The Super Eagles’ list, which was released early Saturday, also included long-time absentee and Sevilla forward, Chidera Ejuke, and Raphael Onyedika.

The squad features regulars like Galatasaray’s Victor Osimhen; captain William Troost-Ekong; Alex Iwobi of Fulham; Ademola Lookman of Atalanta; Samuel Chukwueze, Calvin Bassey and Simon Moses.

Others are fast-rising defender, Benjamin Fredericks; Akor Adams of Sevilla; forwards Tolu Arokodare, Olusegun Olakunle among others.

The players will fly directly into Morocco and converge in Rabat on Monday, 10th November.

It’s squad announcement day! Eric Chelle will name his latest group of players for the FIFA World Cup Playoffs at 9am. Advertisement Turn on your notifications pic.twitter.com/xI5aFkVlhQ — Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 8, 2025

Nigeria will take on Gabon in the first semi-final of the playoffs at the Complexe Sportif Prince Heritier Moulay Al Hassan in Rabat, Morocco on November 13.

The winner of that match will play either Cameroon or DR Congo in the final to take Africa’s only ticket for the intercontinental playoff billed for next year.

Nigeria’s Squad for 2026 World Cup Playoff

See the full list of Nigeria’s invitees for the 2026 World Cup playoffs:

Goalkeepers: Stanley Nwabali (Chippa United, South Africa); Amas Obasogie (Singida Blackstars, Tanzania); Maduka Okoya (Udinese FC, Italy)

Defenders: William Ekong (Al-Kholood, Saudi Arabia); Calvin Bassey (Fulham FC, England); Oluwasemilogo Ajayi (Hull City, England); Bright Osayi-Samuel (Birmingham City, England); Bruno Onyemaechi (Olympiakos, Greece); Chidozie Awaziem (Nantes FC, France); Zaidu Sanusi (FC Porto, Portugal); Benjamin Fredericks (Dender FC, Belgium)

Midfielders: Alex Iwobi (Fulham FC, England); Frank Onyeka (Brentford FC, England); Alhassan Yusuf Abdullahi (New England Revolution, USA); Wilfred Ndidi (Besiktas FC, Turkey); Raphael Onyedika (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Forwards: Ademola Lookman (Atalanta BC, Italy); Samuel Chukwueze (Fulham FC, England); Victor Osimhen (Galatasaray FC, Turkey); Simon Moses (Paris FC, France); Chidera Ejuke (Sevilla FC, Spain); Tolu Arokodare (Wolverhampton Wanderers, England); Akor Adams (Sevilla FC, Spain); Olakunle Olusegun (Pari Nizhny Novgorod, Russia)