Alcohol, Junk Food Increase Risk of Breast Cancer — Oncologist

A senior lecturer at the College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Dr Muhammad Habeebu, has identified alcohol consumption, sedentary lifestyle, and junk food as major lifestyle factors that increase the risk of developing breast cancer, particularly among women.

Habeebu, who is also a consultant radiation and clinical oncologist and the chief clinical coordinator at the NSIA-LUTH Cancer Center, explained that while gender remains the most important risk factor, as about 99 per cent of breast cancer patients are women, certain lifestyle habits further increase susceptibility.

“The older a woman is, the higher the risk,” he said, noting that black women tend to develop breast cancer earlier than their Caucasian counterparts.

He added that hormonal contraceptives, late childbirth, and failure to breastfeed also elevate the risk of the disease.

“Women who have their first child before age 25 are less likely to develop breast cancer, and breastfeeding provides significant protection,” Habeebu stated.

Highlighting the role of genetics, the medical doctor said hereditary factors, including mutations in the BRCA gene, could predispose entire families to breast cancer, with men accounting for about one per cent of total cases due to shared genetic links.

He, however, said that prevention and early detection remain the best defence.

He, therefore, advised women to maintain healthy lifestyles, reduce alcohol intake, avoid fatty and processed foods, and engage in regular exercise.

“Women should perform self-breast examinations, go for clinical check-ups every six months, and undertake mammogram or ultrasound screenings when necessary,” he said.

‘Herbal Remedies Unproven’

He warned that fear and misconceptions about chemotherapy often make patients present late for treatment, reducing their chances of survival.

“Herbal remedies have not been scientifically proven to cure cancer,” he cautioned, urging patients to seek medical attention early.

Habeebu further noted that access to treatment remained a challenge in Ngeria due to high costs, despite efforts like the cancer health fund and the CAP programme.

He concluded with a call for regular cancer screening and lifestyle adjustments, stressing that “exercise helps prevent not just cancer but also hypertension and diabetes”.