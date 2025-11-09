Customs Officer Feared Killed As Bandits Attack Facility In Kebbi

Armed bandits suspected to be members of the Lakurawa group have launched a deadly attack on a outpost belonging to officers of the Nigeria Customs Service in Maje, a community in the Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

According to local sources, the assailants invaded the facility in large numbers on Saturday night, shooting indiscriminately on the officers.

One Customs personnel was reportedly killed on the spot before the attackers set the camp ablaze.

“The terrorists came in large numbers and started shooting sporadically. Everyone ran for safety,” a resident of the community who craves anonymity told Channels Television.

As of the time of filing this report, there is no official statement from the Nigeria Customs Service.

When contacted, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigeria Customs Service, Kebbi State Command, Muhammad Tajudeen, confirmed the attack.

“Yes, the attack actually happened, but you know it’s the doctor who can confirm if he is dead or not. We are currently at the hospital waiting for the doctor’s report. After that, I will let you know,” Tajudeen said.