One Dead, Six Injured In Lagos Auto Crash

One person has died with six others injured in an early Sunday auto crash in the Ikorodu area of Lagos.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) Director, Public Affairs and Enlightenment Department, Adebayo Taofiq, said the accident occurred around Majidun, inward Ogolonto, directly opposite MRS Filling Station.

Taofiq said, “The brutal impact resulted in the instantaneous death of an adult female passenger, while five female occupants and one male sustained severe and life-threatening injuries.

“While all five injured casualties were rushed to nearby Benic Special Hospital, the remains of the deceased were immediately transferred into the custody of security personnel who conveyed them to the General Hospital, Ikorodu, for urgent formal documentation.”

READ ALSO: [PHOTOS] Two-Storey Building Collapses In Lagos

He said the accident involved a Volkswagen commercial bus bearing registration number EPE 494 XM and a stationary tipper truck.

“Preliminary inquiries have established that the ill-fated commercial bus, chartered to convey passengers to a scheduled programme in Ogijo, experienced an abrupt brake failure,” Taofiq said in a statement.

“The driver, who was reportedly travelling at a perilously excessive speed, consequently lost control and forcefully collided with a tipper truck positioned at the roadside for diesel purchase.”

Although the truck driver had attempted to abscond following the accident, LASTMA operatives apprehended him as well as the commercial bus driver.

“Both individuals were thereafter handed over to officers of the Ipakodo Police Division for comprehensive investigation,” he said.

“To re-establish order and ensure seamless vehicular movement toward Ikorodu Garage, LASTMA personnel efficiently removed the mangled remains of both vehicles from the roadway.”

In the wake of the accident, the General Manager of LASTMA, Olalekan Bakare-Oki, conveyed profound grief over the harrowing incident and extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family.

Bakare-Oki admonished motorists to exercise utmost restraint, vigilance, and discipline on the highways by avoiding excessive speed.