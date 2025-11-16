×

UEFA Hit Marseille With Partial Stadium Closure Over Fan Trouble

UEFA fined Marseille 71,000 euros ($82,500) and ordered them to close a part of the south stand for the Champions League match against Newcastle on November 25.

By Emmanuel Monye
Updated November 16, 2025
Twitter
UEFA Pays Clubs For Players' Euro 2016 Release
UEFA logo

 

UEFA have handed Marseille a partial stadium closure punishment over a series of incidents in their 1-0 defeat at home Atalanta in the Champions League, European football’s governing body announced on Saturday.

Home fans at the Stade Velodrome on November 5 had set off flares, thrown projectiles and used lasers.

UEFA fined Marseille 71,000 euros ($82,500) and ordered them to close a part of the south stand for the Champions League match against Newcastle on November 25.

READ ALSO: Real Madrid, Super League Seek Over $4bn In Damages From UEFA

Goalkeeping coach Alexandre Salvat was given a two-match ban for insulting an official during the Atalanta match.

More Stories