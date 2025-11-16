UEFA Hit Marseille With Partial Stadium Closure Over Fan Trouble

UEFA have handed Marseille a partial stadium closure punishment over a series of incidents in their 1-0 defeat at home Atalanta in the Champions League, European football’s governing body announced on Saturday.

Home fans at the Stade Velodrome on November 5 had set off flares, thrown projectiles and used lasers.

UEFA fined Marseille 71,000 euros ($82,500) and ordered them to close a part of the south stand for the Champions League match against Newcastle on November 25.

Goalkeeping coach Alexandre Salvat was given a two-match ban for insulting an official during the Atalanta match.