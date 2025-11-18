Japan Warns Citizens In China Over Safety Amid Taiwan Row

Japan has warned its citizens in China to be careful of their surroundings and to avoid big crowds amid a diplomatic row over Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s comments on Taiwan.

The escalating spat has already seen Beijing advise Chinese citizens to avoid travelling to Japan and hit Tokyo stocks.

The screenings of at least two Japanese movies will also be postponed in China, state media reported.

“Pay attention to your surroundings and avoid as much as possible squares where large crowds gather, or places that are likely to be identified as being used by many Japanese people,” the Japanese embassy in China said in a statement on its website dated Monday.

Minoru Kihara, Japan’s top government spokesman, said Tuesday that such advice was issued “based on a comprehensive assessment of the political situation, including the security situation in the relevant country or region, as well as the social conditions”.

The diplomatic feud between China and Japan was ignited by Takaichi’s suggestion that Tokyo could intervene militarily in any attack on Taiwan.

China, which claims Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out using force to take the democratic island, reacted furiously to Takaichi’s comments.

It called for her to retract the remarks and summoned the Japanese ambassador on Friday.

In a post on X on November 8, the Chinese consul general in Osaka, Xue Jian, threatened to “cut off that dirty neck”, apparently referring to Takaichi, who took office in October.

Tokyo said it had summoned the Chinese ambassador over the now-deleted social media post.

Masaaki Kanai, the top official in the foreign ministry for Asia-Pacific affairs, arrived in China on Monday seeking to defuse the row, and was at the Chinese foreign ministry on Tuesday.

He had been expected to hold talks with his Chinese counterpart Liu Jinsong, reports said.

Movies Delayed, Flights Cancelled

The Japanese embassy warning also advised citizens to “respect local customs and be careful about your words and attitudes when interacting with local people”.

“If you see a person or group that you feel suspicious of, stay away from it and leave the place immediately,” it said.

It came as China Film News, which is supervised by the state-backed China Film Administration, said the release of imported Japanese movies “Crayon Shin-chan the Movie: Super Hot! The Spicy Kasukabe Dancers” and “Cells at Work!” would be postponed.

The two animated movies were originally expected to be released on December 6 and November 22, respectively, according to review site Douban.

“Japan’s provocative comments will inevitably affect Chinese audiences’ perception of Japanese movies,” China Film News said in an article posted on WeChat Monday.

Tokyo stocks fell more than three percent on Tuesday as the diplomatic spat weighed on sentiment.

Japanese tourism and retail shares dived on Monday after China warned its citizens to avoid Japan, a tourist hotspot.

Li Hanming, an aviation analyst, told AFP on Tuesday that around 500,000 tickets from China to Japan had been cancelled since November 15.

Asia’s two top economies are closely entwined, with China the biggest source of tourists — almost 7.5 million visitors in the first nine months of 2025 — coming to Japan.

Before taking power last month, Takaichi was a vocal critic of China and its military build-up in the Asia-Pacific.

If a Taiwan emergency entails “battleships and the use of force, then that could constitute a situation threatening the survival (of Japan)”, Takaichi, 64, told parliament on November 7.

Under Japan’s self-imposed rules, an existential threat is one of the few cases where it can act militarily.

AFP