Mr Jollof, VDM Apologise Over In-Flight Clash 

Comedian Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, better known as Mr Jollof, and Influencer Martins Otse (VDM), have apologised following their altercation aboard a United Nigeria Airlines flight to Lagos.

In posts on his Instagram page, Mr Jollof apologised to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), United Nigeria Airlines, and passengers who were on the 8:45 am flight of November 17, 2025.

“I want to use this medium to sincerely apologize to NCAA, United Nigerian Airlines, and the passengers who boarded on 8:45 am United Nigerian Airlines on the 17th of November 2025. I was only defending myself. You guys saw what happened, so I’m very sorry if I delayed your appointment. I’m very, very sorry,” he wrote.

Mr Jollof said that the incident does not reflect his character, noting that it will not happen again.

“Pardon me, this is not my kind of person. It will never happen again,” he said.

He also apologised to his family: “To my lovely wife, I know you are proud of me, baby. I know you are proud of me, and to my kids, I’m sorry. Daddy will never do this again. And to my boss, I’m very sorry. This is not my kind of person. I only defended myself.”

VDM followed a similar path and in a post on his Instagram page on Tuesday, took full responsibility for the disturbance, calling his actions on board “irresponsible” and entirely avoidable.

“I would really like to apologise for what happened yesterday on the United Nigerian Airlines. What happened yesterday was not supposed to happen, and I will take full responsibility for it,” he stated.

VDM expressed deep regret over the inconvenience caused to fellow travelers, acknowledging that the confrontation potentially ruined important plans for many on the flight.

“A lot of people on that flight had important things to do, but because of that little irresponsibility from my end, their flight was delayed,” he said.

“Some people might have had medical emergencies, and some had business contracts to sign. I don’t know what that little delay would have cost them, and I really want to apologise.”

The influencer extended his apology to the pilot and the entire airline crew, emphasizing that everyone deserved better behavior.

He said, “Looking back at what happened yesterday, I really didn’t like that part. Even though some people saw everything as a cruise on social media, I acted irresponsibly.”

“I can only guarantee that it will not happen on the plane, on the bus, or in a public place that will stop people from going to their destination. But I am really, really sorry for yesterday,” VDM added.

NCAA Judgement

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority has vowed sanctions against both individuals. The duo fought aboard a United Nigeria Airlines flight at Asaba International Airport on Monday morning.

NCAA spokesperson Michael Achimugu described the altercation as “unacceptable behaviour” that endangered passengers and crew.

“There is no tolerance for unruly behaviour aboard an aircraft. Both individuals will face the full strength of the law. It is even more shameful when one considers both of them partners in educating their millions of followers to avoid unruly behaviour,” he said.

Achimugu confirmed that the Authority is awaiting a formal incident report from the airline and added that the NCAA has invested heavily in passenger education.

The clash between the public figures had caused a delay on the flight, prompting reactions from social media.