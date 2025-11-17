‘They Will Face The Law,’ NCAA Reacts To VDM, Mr Jollof In-Flight Brawl

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority has vowed sanctions against Martins Otse, known as VeryDarkMan, and comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, alias Mr Jollof.

The duo fought aboard a United Nigeria Airlines flight at Asaba International Airport on Monday morning.

NCAA spokesperson Michael Achimugu described the altercation as “unacceptable behaviour” that endangered passengers and crew.

“There is no tolerance for unruly behaviour aboard an aircraft. Both individuals will face the full strength of the law. It is even more shameful when one considers both of them partners in educating their millions of followers to avoid unruly behaviour,” he said.

Achimugu confirmed that the Authority is awaiting a formal incident report from the airline and added that the NCAA has invested heavily in passenger education.

“The actions of both men put the safety of all other passengers and the crew at risk. No excuse makes it acceptable in this case, no matter what led to the fracas,” he stated.

VDM AND MR. JOLLOF I had just boarded a flight and about to take off when I was tagged to a video post about a rage incident between VDM and Mr. Jollof, two social media influencers who should know better than the unacceptable behaviour and subsequent gloating video made by one…

In-Flight Brawl

The incident occurred during the boarding of Flight UN0523 from Asaba to Lagos.

Footage showed both men exchanging blows while passengers tried to separate them.

Witnesses shouted at them to stop as the fight escalated inside the aircraft cabin.

The clash stemmed from an ongoing online feud between the two men.

VDM later posted a video claiming he confronted Mr Jollof during the fight.

This is a video of how the fight between VDM and Mr Jollof started. This is so shameful tbh.

Deboarding, Investigation

United Nigeria Airlines confirmed the altercation in a statement signed by spokesman Chibuike Uloka.

He stated the crew acted promptly to de-escalate the situation and ensure safety, and added that the airline handed them over to airport security for investigation.

“Both passengers were deboarded without delay to ensure the safety and comfort of all other passengers. The flight departed safely while the passengers involved were still with the authorities,” the statement read.

The airline restated its “zero-tolerance” policy for behaviour that threatens safety.

UNITED NIGERIA AIRLINES STATEMENT ON PASSENGER ALTERCATION AT ASABA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT

Shortly after the heated exchange, an X user contrasted that the celebrities would have ordinarily been prosecuted and given a jail term. But Achimugu explained that sanctions follow due process and cannot be imposed instantly.

“You are right, but it does not happen at the exact moment the incident occurs,” he said to the X user.

He noted that both men were deplaned and taken to the airport interrogation room and added that prosecution decisions follow investigations and security reports.

“The NCAA will do its part,” he assured.

Achimugu said officers in Asaba have been tasked to verify the actions of aviation security and crew.

He noted that the Authority “does not hold prosecutorial powers” and said the NCAA would advise the airline to place the passengers on a blacklist.

The civil aviation spokesperson added that the Authority would also write to the Attorney-General and the Inspector-General of Police for prosecution.