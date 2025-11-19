Israel Military Kills Two Hezbollah Members In South Lebanon

The Israeli military said Wednesday it had killed two Hezbollah members in strikes the previous day in south Lebanon, where Israel has carried out repeated attacks despite the ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed group.

The military said in a statement it had “struck and eliminated two Hezbollah terrorists in the areas of Bint Jbeil and Blida in southern Lebanon” on Tuesday.

It said the Hezbollah member killed in Bint Jbeil was involved in rebuilding the militant group’s military capacities, severely weakened by the recent war with Israel.

The statement said the Hezbollah member killed in Blida had been gathering intelligence on the Israeli military.

The Israeli army’s announcement comes a day after at least 13 people were killed in an Israeli strike Tuesday night on the Ain al-Hilweh camp for Palestinian refugees in southern Lebanon, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health.

The Israeli army said it targeted a “training compound” belonging to the Palestinian group Hamas.

Hamas has denied having any military installations in Lebanon’s Palestinian camps and dismissed the Israeli assertion as “lies”.

The Israeli army announced Monday it had killed a Hezbollah member in south Lebanon, accusing him of being responsible for coordination between Hezbollah and the residents in the Mansouri area, where Israel conducted the strike.

Lebanon accuses Israel of violating the ceasefire agreement reached under US and French sponsorship on 27 November 2024 through its strikes and by maintaining forces inside its territory.

Israel accuses Hezbollah of working to rebuild its military capabilities and of breaking the ceasefire terms.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently accused Hezbollah of attempting to rebuild its capabilities and rearm itself.