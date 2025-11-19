Nnadozie Wins CAF Best Goalkeeper Prize For Third Time In A Row

Super Falcons’ Chiamaka Nnadozie, has won the CAF Goalkeeeper of the Year prize for the third time in a row, writing her name in African football folkore.

Nnadozie clinched the prize at the 2025 CAF Awards in Morocco on Wednesday, adding to her wins in 2023 and 2024.

The Brighton goalkeeper played all games as the Super Falcons won a 10th Women Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) crown earlier in the year.

She edged Morocco’s Khadija Er-Rmichi and South African goalkeeper, Andile Dlamini, to get the honour at the event in Rabat.

After picking the prize, Nnadozie thanked the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), her teammates and coaches both at national and club levels for their support.

READ ALSO: Hakimi Beats Osimhen, Salah To Win African Player Of The Year

She conceeded three goals in six matches in the competition, first in the semi-final win over South Africa and in the final against Morocco. The 24-year-old was the Goalkeeper of the Tournament in Morocco.

Nnadozie won the Coupe de France Feminine while she was at Paris FC in the period under review.

In the men’s category, Yassine Bounou of Morocco picked up the prize.

Nnadozie’s accolade is her latest in the list of individual honours for the year. The former Paris FC player finished fourth in the women’s category of the Yachine Trophy at the 2025 Ballon d’Or ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Super Falcons were voted as the Women’s National Team of the Year for their stellar outing in the year, particularly winning the WAFCON.

The 10-time African champions saw off competition from the Black Queens of Ghana and Atlas Lionesses of Morocco to win the highly-coveted prize.

Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak claimed the prize for the best women’s player on the continent, beating out fellow countrywoman Sanaa Mssoudy and Nigerian Rasheedat Ajibade.

The Al Hilal attacker was the leading scorer in the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations this year, although her side went down to Nigeria in the decider.

Morocco’s under-20 World Cup-winning side was voted best men’s national team.