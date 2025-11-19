PDP Crisis: Behaviour Of Major Actors Disgraceful, Shows They’re Unworthy To Lead — Kila

The Director, Centre for International, Advanced and Professional Studies, Anthony Kila, has criticised the leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) over the internal crisis that led to chaos at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja.

Kila said the actions of the major actors showed that too many leaders or people aspiring to govern Nigerians were not worthy to lead.

“If they are guided by a higher purpose of service to the state, a vision to improve society, there will be less need for this kind of thing.

“Unfortunately, they confirmed what I have always suspected a long time ago, that too many of the people ruling us, aspiring to rule us, are not worthy of being called statesmen or leaders.

“They result in thuggery and violence because they are not debating and consulting,” the professor said on The Morning Brief on Wednesday.

‘Inevitable’ Crisis

He also said that the challenges facing the opposition party were unavoidable due to the anti-party activities of some of its leaders.

“I think what PDP is going through is inevitable because, for a long time, there have been people inside working for the outside, and there are people who do not share interests.

“This is the smell of rotten fish. The problem is not the smell itself; it’s the fish that is rotten that’s the problem we have here,” he added.

Kila, however, expressed displeasure over the role of the judiciary in the matter, saying that the continuous involvement of courts in party politics erodes the trust in the arm of government.

“I want our Bench and our Bar to take note that partisan politics in Nigeria is very corrupt, very debasing, very destructive, very toxic, and they should do well to stay away from it as much as possible.

“The continuous involvement of the judiciary in matters of political parties is eroding the trust that observers and the average citizens have in the judiciary,” he said.

Leadership Crisis

The crisis in the party took a twist on Tuesday when rival groups clashed at the PDP secretariat.

Chaos broke out when Taminu Turaki, who emerged as National Chairman at the Ibadan convention on November 15, Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi, and other members of the newly elected PDP executives arrived at the premises.

The police fired teargas as Anyanwu’s supporters tried to block the group from entering the secretariat.

Turaki later said on Tuesday that he had assumed office as the national chairman of the PDP.

During the convention, the group expelled Anyanwu, Wike, a former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, and others for anti-party activities.

However, Anyanwu and his group dismissed the suspension, describing it as a “jamboree” and illegality, and in turn, expelled Turaki, Mohammed, and Makinde, among others.

But on Monday, the police cordoned off the national secretariat of the PDP following the clash between two factions of the party.

Barbed wire was used to create a barrier to prevent anyone from gaining access to the premises.