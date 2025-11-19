Southern, Middlebelt Leaders Raise Concern Over State Of Nation

The Forum of Southern and Middle Belt Leaders have condemned the acts of banditry and terrorism inflicted on Nigerians and security operatives in Borno, Kebbi, Kaduna and Kwara states within the last few days and called on government at all levels to rise up to the disturbing challenge.

The regional leaders specifically lamented the killing of Brigadier – General Uba Musa by Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, in an ambush on Sunday in Damboa, Borno state, abduction of 25 school girls in Kebbi state on Monday and killing and abduction of worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church ( CAC ) in Eruku, Kwara state on Tuesday.

They also raised concern over the political trajectory of the ruling party and leaders in their effort at making the country a one party state.

According to the leaders of the SMBLF, this action of the current leadership is threatening democracy.

Reading a communique after a meeting of the leaders forum on Wednesday in Abuja His Royal Majesty Oba Oladipo Olaitan, on behalf of the group called on the leadership of the ruling political party to put a check on the rising tendencies of decamping and tilting political alliances without due consideration of ideology and political persuasion.

Oba Olaitan disclosed that Southern and middle belt leaders forum notes with very serious concern the state of factionalization and internal strives which seems to be occurring amongst some of the main opposition political parties. In particular, the very barbaric show-of-shame which occurred at the National Secretariat of the main opposition party People Democratic Party on Tuesday, 18th November, 2025, led separately by a serving Minister in the cabinet of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR on the one hand and serving Governors on the other.

The forum notes that despite the designation of Nigeria as a country of particular concern by the Trump administration and the attendant implications, insecurity continues to ravage large in the land, including the unfortunate recent killing of Brigadier General Uba and his colleagues in Borno State. Even more brazen is the abduction of students from Government Girls Secondary School, Maga, Kebbi State. Other heightened incidents of insecurity were also reported in Kaduna State, including the killing of an abducted ECWA pastor, James Audu Issah, others in Kwara State and Kogi during this period. Reports reaching the Forum shows that those predominantly being killed are Christians and indigenous populations and those carrying out these killings are predominantly Fulanis and Kanuris from within and outside our borders.

See the communique issued below: