UPDATED: 38 Abducted Kwara Church Worshippers Have Regained Freedom — Gov AbdulRazaq

The Kwara State Government has announced the release of the 38 worshippers who were abducted by bandits from the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC), Eruku.

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, said the worshippers were released on Sunday.

READ ALSO: Kwara Church Holds First Service After Attack By Bandits, Confirms 38 Worshippers Kidnapped

The statement, however, did not disclose how the abductees regained their freedom.

“After many days of hard work by security forces and government representatives, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq is excited to announce the freedom of 38 persons who were recently abducted in an attack on Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Eruku, Ekiti LGA, Kwara State,” it partly read.

The state government attributed the rescue of the victims to the “hands-on approach” of President Bola Tinubu, who, it said, “personally led the efforts” to free the abductees.

“The governor is immensely grateful to President Bola Tinubu for his direct initiative that made this happen.

“The President had called off his scheduled trip for the G20 Meeting in South Africa to attend to the breaches in Kwara and Kebbi states.

“He had also directed heightened security deployments to Kwara, in what underlined his firm commitment to the safety and well-being of our people and Nigerians as a whole,” the statement disclosed.

The governor also commended the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Department of State Services (DSS), the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Intelligence Agency, and the Nigeria Police for their efforts.

“The governor also thanks members of the security forces across board, thought leaders, religious institutions, and all Kwarans for their support and goodwill since the unfortunate incident,” the statement added.

Deadly Attack

Gunmen had last Tuesday launched an attack at the parish, abducting 38 worshippers and killing three people during a church service.

Eyewitnesses in the community told Channels Television that the attackers stormed the area “suddenly and heavily armed,” forcing many residents to flee into nearby bushes for safety.

“They came around nightfall and started shooting. Two people were killed instantly, and we don’t even know how many were taken,” one resident said.

The bandits had demanded ₦3 billion for the release of the victims, but later reduced the ransom to ₦760 million.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Protest

Irked by the attack, youths in the community staged a protest.

The protesters, who blocked the Ilorin–Kabba highway at the entrance of the town, causing heavy traffic disruption, alleged that last Tuesday’s attack, which lasted close to an hour, occurred without any response from security operatives stationed in the community.

In response to the attack and others, President Tinubu postponed his scheduled trips to Johannesburg in South Africa and Luanda, Angola, as he awaited further security briefings on the kidnapped Kebbi schoolgirls and the attack on the church worshippers.

He also directed the police to go after the bandits who attacked worshippers.

First Service

The church held its first service on Sunday, where it clarified the actual number of victims abducted.

The Church Secretary, Michael Agbabiaka, said that despite fear and trauma, church leaders encouraged members to attend the service as a show of faith and resilience.

‎

‎“As you can see, only a few people are present, but we thank God for life and for strengthening us.

“We also appreciate the government for deploying security operatives who are now patrolling the town and the church,” he added.

‎

In his sermon, the presiding pastor, Bamidele Lawrence, described the incident as a test of faith and told the congregation that God promised that the abducted worshippers would return alive, likening their situation to the biblical trials of the Israelites.