Imo PDP Stakeholders Affirm Wike As National Leader, Back Anyanwu

The Samuel Anyanwu faction of the of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State has endorsed the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, as the national leader of the party.

READ ALSO: PDP Crisis: Behaviour Of Major Actors Disgraceful, Shows They’re Unworthy To Lead — Kila

The endorsement was made during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Owerri, the Imo state capital, and convened by the State Chairman, Austin Nwachukwu.

The meeting brought together party elders, elected officials, and key stakeholders from across the state.

In his remarks, Nwachukwu said the chapter was committed to the PDP’s constitution, internal democracy, and the principles that had guided the party through various political cycles.

He added that the state chapter continues to stand united despite recent political tensions within the party nationally.

A major highlight of the gathering was a unanimous motion supporting Wike as the national leader.

Stakeholders at the meeting noted his long-standing contributions to the PDP, particularly his role in the party’s growth from controlling four states in 2015 to 16 in later years.

They described the FCT minister as a stabilising figure whose influence has been instrumental to the party’s survival and reorganisation.

Group Backs Mohammed, Ohabunwa

The Imo PDP also reaffirmed its full support for Senator Anyanwu, who is the National Secretary of the faction of the party.

The stakeholders said Anyanwu had shown consistent dedication to strengthening party structures both at the state and national levels, describing him as a dependable administrator and a proud representative of Imo State within the PDP leadership.

The meeting further expressed confidence in AbdulRahman Mohammed as Acting National Chairman and Senator Maho Ohabunwa as Chairman of the Board of Trustees, noting that their leadership complements ongoing efforts to reposition the party.

During the discussions, the stakeholders distanced themselves from the recent convention held in Ibadan, describing it as unlawful.

They also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for boycotting the event, saying the commission’s action reinforced the importance of constitutional order and adherence to due process.

Nwachukwu maintained that the Imo PDP remains an “undivided entity” and will continue to pursue unity and discipline within its ranks as preparations intensify ahead of the next election cycle.

He, therefore, called on members to stay focused and work collectively toward strengthening the party’s chances of returning to governance in the state.

READ ALSO: Confusion At PDP HQ As Police Fire Teargas To Disperse Rioting Supporters

The division in the PDP deepened when the Umar Damagum faction expelled Wike, Anyanwu and a former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, among others, for anti-party activities.

It also elected a former special duties minister, Tanimu Turaki, at the convention in Ibadan, Oyo State.

In response, the faction of the party loyal to Wike expelled Damagum, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, and his Oyo State counterpart, Seyi Makinde.

The two factions also clashed last week over access to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.