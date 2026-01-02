‘Face Governance,’ EFCC Tells Gov Mohammed, Debunks Persecution Claims

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has dismissed claims by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, that it is being used by the Federal Capital Territory Minister, Nyesom Wike, to harass him.

The anti-graft agency said the governor’s claims were “as wild as they are far-fetched”.

READ ALSO: FG Using EFCC To Persecute Me Because I Won’t Join APC — Bala Mohammed

“The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission views with great displeasure the claims of Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, about the commission being used by political opponents, particularly the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, to persecute him and his aides.

“These claims are as wild as they are far-fetched. The EFCC is an independent agency created to fight economic and financial crimes,” the EFCC said in a statement by its Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, on Friday.

It said it remains non-partisan and discharges its mandate without affection or ill will, adding that the attempt to portray it as a pliable agency that pandered to the demands of certain political interests was mischievous and condemnable.

“It is derogatory for Mohammed to ascribe the commission’s activities in Bauchi State to the influence of Mr. Wike. It is important to state that no political office holder is in a position to influence the investigative activities of the commission.

“If Bala Mohammed wants to be honest, he would have revealed to Nigerians that he was standing trial for money laundering at the time he won election as governor of Bauchi State.

“Only the constitutional immunity from prosecution, which his current office attracts, has put that case in abeyance. Who also influenced the commission to investigate him in 2016 and charge him in court?” the statement added.

The EFCC explained that in the instant case, the facts against some officials of the Bauchi State Government were already placed before the court.

Members of the public can access the charges and decide for themselves whether the case is borne out of vendetta or is a product of painstaking investigation by the EFCC.

“They will also understand why Bala Mohammed, as the approving authority in Bauchi State, is mentioned in the charge,” it stated.

On Terrorism Financing

The agency further said that “crying wolf over issues of terrorism financing is like clutching at straws”.

“The commission did not invent the law, and where there are offences punishable by extant laws, EFCC will be failing in its responsibility to do otherwise,” it said.

The anti-corruption agency, therefore, said that public accountability should be the priority of politicians of all persuasions.

According to the EFCC, it is the height of hypocrisy for opposition politicians to be quick to scream persecution each time an opposition figure is called to account, but remain mute when a member of the ruling party faces the same ordeal.

“Recently, the commission arraigned a ranking member of the ruling party in court for alleged corruption, and not a whimper of persecution was heard from any of the political divide.

“Governor Mohammed should face the governance of Bauchi State and allow the EFCC focus more on cleaning the financial space of the nation, in line with its assigned mandate,” the statement added.

The Bauchi governor had accused the Federal Government of using the EFCC to harass him and officials of his administration because of his refusal to join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

He also accused Wike of planning to create crisis in Bauchi, an allegation the minister denied.