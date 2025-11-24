SGF Confirms NEITI CEO’s Terminal Leave

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume, has accepted the voluntary request by the Executive Secretary and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Orji Orji, to proceed on his statutory terminal leave.

This is ahead of the completion of Orji’s five-year single tenure, which ends on February 19, 2026.

Akume, who is also the Chairman of the NEITI National Stakeholders Working Group (NSWG), confirmed this in a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations in the office of the SGF, Segun Imohiosen, on Monday.

This followed the NEITI chief’s formal notification in full compliance with the statutory public service rules.

According to the statement, the Federal Government commended Orji for his distinguished and reform-focused service to the nation and to the global Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) community.

“Dr. Orji also championed the establishment of the NEITI Data Centre, reinforcing Nigeria’s position as a leading and credible EITI-implementing country.

“The Federal Government remains committed to safeguarding NEITI’s independence, strengthening its statutory mandate, and preserving the transparency reforms critical to Nigeria’s extractive sector and national development.

“On behalf of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the NSWG, the Federal Government conveys its best wishes to Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji after a meritorious and accomplished service to the nation,” the statement added.