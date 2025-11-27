Gov Idris Presents ₦642bn ‘Budget Of Transformation’ To Kebbi Assembly

Governor Nasir Idris of Kebbi State has presented a proposed 2026 budget of ₦642 billion to the Kebbi State House of Assembly.

The budget, titled “Budget of Transformation and People’s Empowerment,” prioritises development and accountability through significant investments in infrastructure.

According to the governor, the proposal includes provisions for the Kebbi State Security Trust Fund in response to ongoing security challenges, including the abduction of the Maga schoolgirls. The fund will receive an initial ₦3 billion takeoff grant and is expected to strengthen security in local communities.

Presenting the budget, Governor Idris stated that 75% of the total budget (₦479 billion) is allocated to capital expenditure, while 25% (₦163 billion) is earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

He added that the budget will be financed through Federal Allocation (FAAC), Value Added Tax (VAT), and the state’s internally generated revenue (IGR).

On infrastructure, the governor disclosed that by the first quarter of 2026, the Zuru, Bena, and Wasagu General Hospitals, among other projects, will be completed.

He noted that the 2026 budget will prioritise expanded urban rehabilitation. In the judiciary, the government will facilitate the introduction of digital case management systems across Kebbi courts to enhance the timely dispensation of justice.

In his remarks, Speaker Usman Muhammad thanked the governor for executing people-oriented projects, as demonstrated in the implementation of the 2025 budget.

“Our relationship with you has been cordial, respectful, and collaborative. I assure you that the bill will be passed by next week,” the speaker said at the event on Thursday.