Gen Z In Nigeria Supporting Coups Don’t Understand Consequences Of Military Dictatorship — Security Expert

A security consultant, Kabiru Adamu, has warned that many young Nigerians expressing support for recent coups in Africa do not understand the realities of military rule.

Adamu issued the warning on Friday during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme.

The security expert argued that Nigerians under 30 had not experienced a military dictatorship and may have a wrong impression about the wave of coups across the continent.

“For anyone below 30 years old, they may not have experienced that. So Gen Z, the same movement that we’re seeing protests by Gen Z in other parts of the world.

“There’s nothing at the moment telling me that the Gen Z in Nigeria understands the consequences of a military dictatorship, because I see them supporting the dictatorship that is taking place in Burkina Faso, in Mali. They see those military juntas as heroes,” he said on the political programme.

Social Media Agitation

The security expert said the agitation partly stemmed from narratives amplified on social media, which governments must monitor more deliberately.

Adamu noted that governments worldwide, including Nigeria, should be concerned about the conversations shaping public sentiment.

He said disinformation campaigns were glorifying coup leaders online, creating a dangerous influence among young Nigerians.

“The other consequence not always spoken about is what happens on social media. All of a sudden, you see disinformation and misinformation portraying these military leaders as superheroes.

“They then gain followership within countries where democracy still thrives, unfortunately, including Nigeria. So yes, it is disturbing,” Adamu added.

The security consultant further noted that many countries now rely heavily on OSINT for intelligence gathering and trend analysis.

“In today’s world, in what is called OSINT, sentiment analysis is extremely strong.

“I am not sure we have embraced sentiment analysis enough to understand social-media trends. It is absolutely important that we pay attention to that,” he said.

‘Undermine Nigeria’s Internal Security’

The security expert also warned that frequent coups in neighbouring countries weaken Nigeria’s own security environment.

“I am extremely worried. The movement is coming closer. The consequences of military dictatorship affect our internal security.

“When coups happen, we suspend those countries, and our defence relationships suffer. Our borders become more porous and, in the long run, this affects our national security,” he said.

Wave Of Coups

Africa has recorded 10 coups in five years, with the latest in Guinea-Bissau.

Countries affected include Mali (2020, 2021), Guinea (2021), Sudan (2021), Burkina Faso (January and September 2022), Niger (2023), Gabon (2023), and Madagascar (2025).

Many military rulers have extended transitions, postponed elections, or expanded their authority.

Gen Z movements worldwide continue to protest corruption, unemployment, inequality, and poor governance.

While most favour democracy, some protests have indirectly accelerated government collapse or created openings for military takeovers.

In Bangladesh in 2025, youth-driven protests contributed to a change in government, and in Madagascar’s case, a military takeover.

Kenya has witnessed sustained Gen Z-led protests since June 2024.

The movement, organised largely on social media, began with opposition to a controversial Finance Bill.

Thousands of protesters breached Parliament, with parts of the building set ablaze.

Police responded with live ammunition.

Following seven days of intense demonstrations, President William Ruto withdrew the Bill.