Nigeria Re-Elected To IMO Council After 14 Years, Tinubu Celebrates

Nigeria has been re-elected to the Council of the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) after 14 years of absence.

The development was announced by President Bola Tinubu’s Special Adviser (Information & Strategy), Bayo Onanuga, on Saturday.

According to him, Nigeria’s re-election into Category C of the IMO Council for the 2026–2027 biennium came at the election that took place during the organisation’s General Assembly in London, on Friday, November 28.

President Tinubu has described the re-election to the Council as a strong affirmation of the country’s growing maritime influence and its constructive role in global shipping governance.

While welcoming Nigeria’s success, Tinubu said it reflected the international community’s confidence in the nation’s commitment to safety, security, environmental stewardship, and rules-based maritime operations.

The President applauded the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr Adegboyega Oyetola, the staff of the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), and Nigeria’s diplomatic team for their dedication, strategic engagement, and professionalism throughout the election process.

He noted that the new IMO Council mandate aligned with his administration’s drive to unlock the full potential of Nigeria’s blue economy, expand maritime infrastructure, strengthen anti-piracy initiatives, and improve the nation’s standing as a regional shipping hub.

He assured the global maritime community of Nigeria’s readiness to partner with it to ensure safer seas, cleaner oceans, more efficient maritime transport systems, and to champion cooperation, innovation, and fairness in global maritime regulation.

The President thanked member states for their support and goodwill, pledging that Nigeria will justify the trust reposed in it through sustained leadership and active contribution to the advancement of international maritime objectives.