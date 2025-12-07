Sunday News Recap: ‘Foiled’ Coup, Macron Backs Nigeria, Illegal Mortuary +More

Welcome to Channels Brief, your window into the stories shaping today’s world. Whether you’re joining us from Nigeria, London, New York, Nairobi, or anywhere across the globe, this newsletter brings you punchy, reliable, and timely updates in a format made for the modern digital audience.

Benin Coup ‘Foiled’

Mutiny In Cotonou Thwarted As Security Forces Reassert Control Over Institutions

Benin’s government announced on Sunday that it had stymied an attempted coup after a group of soldiers briefly seized state television and declared President Patrice Talon removed from office. The soldiers, identifying themselves as the “Military Committee for Refoundation”, claimed security failures and neglect of war casualties as justification for their actions.

However, officials close to the president insisted he was safe, dismissing the plotters as a small faction with limited control. Interior Minister Alassane Seidou condemned the incident as a mutiny aimed at destabilising state institutions, while the regular army quickly moved to regain control.

Talon, due to step down in 2026 after two terms marked by economic growth and rising jihadist violence, has faced criticism for alleged authoritarianism and for limiting opposition participation in the next election.

Nigeria Backs Benin

Nigeria Urges Regional Unity Against Unconstitutional Change

Meanwhile, Nigeria has strongly condemned the attempted coup in neighbouring Benin, calling it a direct assault on democracy and the will of the Beninese people. In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Abuja stood firmly with Benin’s government and commended its swift response to protect constitutional order.

It also praised the professionalism of the Beninese security forces in defending the presidency and restoring calm. Nigeria said unconstitutional power grabs threaten regional stability and urged ECOWAS, the African Union, and international partners to unite in condemning the incident.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to upholding democratic norms and called for adherence to ECOWAS and AU protocols on governance and elections.

Macron Promises Security Support

French President Vows To Enhance Security Cooperation As Nigeria Battles Escalating Terrorism

French President Emmanuel Macron has pledged stronger support for Nigeria as the country faces escalating insecurity, particularly intensifying terrorist attacks in the north. Macron said he had spoken with President Bola Tinubu and emphasised that France would deepen cooperation with Nigerian authorities, assist affected communities and encourage global partners to increase engagement. His comments follow Tinubu’s declaration of a nationwide security emergency in late November.

Nigeria has experienced a surge in deadly attacks and mass abductions, including the kidnapping of more than 300 schoolchildren across Kebbi and Niger states. Although some victims have been freed, many remain captive. Macron’s statement comes amid mounting public anxiety and growing pressure on Nigeria’s government to halt worsening violence despite increased military recruitment and deployments.

‘Organ Harvesting’ ‘Mortuary’

Police Raid Reveals Dismembered Corpses As Govt Vows To Demolition Morgue, Tighten Security

The police in Imo State have uncovered an ‘illegal’ mortuary allegedly used for storing mutilated bodies linked to organ trafficking in the Umuechem Umuhu area along the Owerri–Aba expressway. The facility, operating under the name Ugwudi Cottage Hospital and Mortuary Services, contained hundreds of decomposing and dismembered bodies when raided.

The suspected operator, Stanley “Morroco” Oparaugo, is reportedly on the run, and authorities have linked a nearby hotel he owned to the illicit enterprise. Police also discovered a suspected shrine and a hideout allegedly used for kidnapping, further deepening concerns about organised criminal activity in the region. The Owerri–Aba corridor has seen rising levels of crime, and residents hope the discovery will help security forces curb further atrocities.

US Lawmakers Visit Nigeria

Congressional Delegation, NSA Ribadu Discuss Counter-Terrorism Cooperation in Abuja

Nigeria’s National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, hosted a United States Congressional delegation in Abuja on Sunday to continue discussions on bilateral security cooperation. Ribadu said the visit followed earlier meetings in Washington centred on counter-terrorism, regional stability and strengthening Nigeria–US strategic ties.

The delegation included several members of Congress and the US Ambassador to Nigeria, underscoring Washington’s interest in deepening engagement.

The talks came amid heightened diplomatic tensions following Washington’s redesignation of Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged religious freedom violations — a label Nigeria strongly rejects.

Despite this, Abuja continues to seek international support to address worsening security conditions. Recent high-level meetings, including those at the Pentagon and the formation of a new joint working group, signal efforts by both sides to rebuild trust and coordinate responses to Nigeria’s complex security challenges.

