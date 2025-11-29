Russian Strikes Cut Power To Over 600,000 In Ukraine

A series of Russian missile and drone strikes on Ukraine that began late Friday and lasted into early Saturday left more than 600,000 people without power, Ukraine’s energy ministry said.

“As a result of the attack, more than 500,000 consumers in Kyiv, more than 100,000 in the Kyiv region, and almost 8,000 in the Kharkiv region were left without electricity in the morning,” the ministry said.

READ ALSO: Kyiv Hit By Overnight Attack After Zelensky Removes Top Aide

Ukraine’s capital faced a night of attacks from Friday to Saturday, hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky removed his powerful chief of staff and top negotiator following a raid on Andriy Yermak’s house as part of a sweeping corruption probe.

Yermak’s removal dealt a serious blow to Zelensky, who faces a mounting Russian offensive in the east as Washington peddles a plan to end the war that Kyiv fears will hand big concessions to Moscow.

Ukrainian negotiators are expected in the United States this weekend for talks on the US plan to end the war.